TV Ratings (13/08/2024): Is Paige The Block’s Latest Villain?

The Block once again dominated ratings last night with a total TV national reach of 2,025,000 as the second episode saw Paige show her true colours.

Viewers are starting to question if Paige may be a bit of a “Karen” after repeated instances in the first two episodes of the 27-year-old claims specialist accusing someone of being rude when they disagree with her plan or she doesn’t get her own way.

The drama unfolded when Paige clashed with architect Julian Brenchley over the placement of the master bedroom in her and partner Jesse’s home renovation project. Brenchley questioned Paige’s decision to place the master bedroom far from the children’s rooms. Despite his professional input, Paige dismissed his concerns outright, saying she “didn’t give a f**k about his opinion”.

Her response sparked an outpouring of criticism from viewers who took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their disapproval of her behaviour.

Comments flooded in, labelling Paige’s outburst as immature and unprofessional. “Little Miss Princess Paige has never had anyone say no to her. Time to grow up, cupcake, and function in a grown-ups’ world.” Another added, “Paige is a petulant child. Really thinks people are rude (when they’re not), stomps her feet over everything, and has now slagged off 2 sponsors. Not smart,” one User wrote.

The backlash intensified, and some fans questioned how much longer Paige and Jesse would remain on the show. One disgruntled viewer tweeted, “So… I watched The Block an hour late, and my one takeaway is this: How soon till that insufferable Paige and the long-suffering Jesse leave?? She is an absolute moron, believes everyone’s rude to her, has a victim complex. Just f**k off already. We’re done with you”.

The heated exchange reached a peak when Brenchley attempted to explain the benefits of having the master bedroom closer to the children’s rooms. Paige, however, remained defiant, asserting that parents don’t want to sleep near their kids. “I respect him because he’s a great architect, but I actually don’t give a f**k about his opinion”. Paige declared, dismissing Brenchley’s professional advice.

Her outburst left many viewers scratching their heads, especially when Paige criticized others for being rude while failing to recognise her own contentious behaviour.

Over on Ten, it was Hunted that did the numbers, raking in a total TV national reach of just over one million as the Hunters set sights on the Fugitives’ trail to recover the outstanding money from the million-dollar heist.