TV Ratings (1/7/24): Aussies Tune Into Tense Episode Of Do You Want To Live Forever?

The eight Do You Want To Live Forever? participants are now more than halfway through their 12-week journey to longer, healthy lives – and things got very real on last night’s episode, which raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,553,000 and Total TV National Average Audience of 637,000.

After overhauling their lifestyles, Tracy Grimshaw, Dr Nick Coatsworth and the four pairs are looking ahead: at preventative measures that could end diseases.

Full-body MRI scans are the newest craze in early disease detection, giving those who get one an in-depth look at their entire body.

General practitioner Dr. Vu Tran is one of the first people to offer the full-body MRI in Australia – and Luke and Taylor are some of the first Australians to try it.

“It will be nice to be informed,” Luke said. “I assume I’m somewhat healthy from what we know so far, so hopefully there’s no bad news at the end of it.”

But after the scan, he received an urgent call from Dr. Tran. “I appear to have some enlarged lymph nodes in my chest and under my arms. I was taken back by that, I really wasn’t expecting to find anything,” Luke explains.

After getting a follow-up CT scan, he waits anxiously for the results. “According to the CT scan, what it’s shown is it could be cancerous. They’re talking about Hodgkin’s Lymphoma,” he says, emotional.

Eliana and Enver visit Toowoomba where nurse educator Heather Hoey has created a world-first simulation to teach healthcare workers how it feels to live with dementia.

Also on Nine Network, Tipping Point Australia made it just below Do You Want To Live Forever? with a Total TV National Reach of 1,494,000 and Total TV National Average Audience of 798,000.

Seven Network’s The Chase Australia saw a Total TV National Reach of 1,467,000.

Over on 10, Masterchef Australia raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,389,000. Contestants faced a particularly difficult challenge set by judge Poh Ling Yeow, who curated the Everything Mystery Box to include some of her favourite ingredients.

The catch was that contestants needed to use every single ingredient to create a dish to wow the judges. Inside the box, there was a spatchcock, Sichuan pepper, baby mandarins, Chinese celery, galangal (a relative of ginger, but milder, citrusy, and floral), and sesame snaps.

“I’ve been dreading this challenge since day one,” Darrsh said of the challenge. “My worst nightmare has come true.”

Pezza’s spatchcock cabbage rolls were a judge’s favourite, Poh even came close to tears as she told him he should be proud of how far he’s come.