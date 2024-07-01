NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (30/06/2024): Travel Guides Cook Island Adventure Wins Big

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read
Fren Family

In an unprecedented night of ratings, Travel Guides took out the top spot last night, raking in a total TV national reach of 2,182,000 for the Nine Network, ahead of Seven and Nine News. 

From jet skiing to hiking, it was adventure-central as the guides embarked on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to paradise, or as it is more commonly known, the Cook Islands. Described by the guides as a “piece of paradise”, the tiny island nation became the first 5-star trip in the show’s seven-season history.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Travel Guides (@travelguides)

“We’ve been all over the place; nothing compares to this,” notoriously opinionated Kevin and Janetta remarked as their holiday came to a close. “This is the best trip we’ve ever done”.

“We had really high expectations coming here, and they have been exceeded,” said Matt and Brett.

Meanwhile, the NRL won the battle of Sunday night footy with the Panthers vs. Cowboys 4 p.m. game, raking in a total TV national reach of 1,191,000 as the Cowboys dominated the three-time reigning champions to come out ahead 16 points to 6. Over on Seven, the AFL fell just short of the NRL with a total TV national reach of 1,126,00o.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (23/6/24): Travel Guides Take On Canadian Thrills
  2. TV Ratings (25/06/2024): The Battle Of The 6pm News Bulletin Heats Up
  3. TV Ratings (26/06/2024): Nine Breathe A Sigh Of Relief As Blues Win Raises Game Three Stakes
  4. TV Ratings (27/06/2024): Women’s State Of Origin Proves A Huge Winner For Nine
TAGGED: , , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

TrinityP3 opens The State of the Pitch survey 
Tahiti Tourisme’s New Global Campaign ‘Feel What We Feel Here’ Via Circul8 Focuses On The Wonders Of Local Life
Crypto Exchange Launches New Campaign & Brand Position Amid Surge In Bitcoin Usage
oOh!media Wins West Gate Freeway Site & Adds Eight Large Format Digitals, Expanding Melbourne Portfolio
Register Lost your password?