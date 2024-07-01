TV Ratings (30/06/2024): Travel Guides Cook Island Adventure Wins Big

In an unprecedented night of ratings, Travel Guides took out the top spot last night, raking in a total TV national reach of 2,182,000 for the Nine Network, ahead of Seven and Nine News.

From jet skiing to hiking, it was adventure-central as the guides embarked on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to paradise, or as it is more commonly known, the Cook Islands. Described by the guides as a “piece of paradise”, the tiny island nation became the first 5-star trip in the show’s seven-season history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel Guides (@travelguides)

“We’ve been all over the place; nothing compares to this,” notoriously opinionated Kevin and Janetta remarked as their holiday came to a close. “This is the best trip we’ve ever done”.

“We had really high expectations coming here, and they have been exceeded,” said Matt and Brett.

Meanwhile, the NRL won the battle of Sunday night footy with the Panthers vs. Cowboys 4 p.m. game, raking in a total TV national reach of 1,191,000 as the Cowboys dominated the three-time reigning champions to come out ahead 16 points to 6. Over on Seven, the AFL fell just short of the NRL with a total TV national reach of 1,126,00o.