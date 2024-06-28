TV Ratings (27/06/2024): Women’s State Of Origin Proves A Huge Winner For Nine

It was all about State Of Origin again last night, with the conclusion of the Women’s State Of Origin series raking in a total TV national reach of 2,282,000.

The high-octane game saw the Maroons dominate the Blues, coming out ahead 22 points to 6 and locking in the series with for the girls from Queensland.

The win for Nine follows a period of increase in interest in women’s sport. Reflecting this, the numbers were up slightly from the game two match that saw a total TV national reach of 2,217,000 for the network.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harvey Norman QLD Maroons (@queenslandmaroons)

Meanwhile over on Seven Britain Got Talent had a win, achieving a total TV national reach of just over a million. The sixth episode in a series of live auditions saw the judges blown away by an ominous performance. Two opera singers wowed the audience with a one-of-a-kind ventriloquism performance with a new twist and turn every two seconds. The wild performance impressed the judges, sending the pair through to the next round.