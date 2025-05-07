TV Ratings (06/05/2025): Jarrad & Chloe Ride Off Into The Sunset But Fresh Drama Lurks Around The Corner

Things finally seem to be settling down on Farmer Wants A Wife, but the winds of drama are coming, and it is doing the numbers for Seven.

After a double elimination the night before, all eyes were on Farmer Jarrad as he made his final choice, ultimately selecting Chloe after what can only be described as a whirlwind battle between his hopefuls.

“We go together like cold beer and country music,” Farmer Jarrad said, in a line that would not look out of place in a Hallmark Christmas movie. “I love how you push me to want to be a better man, and I’m falling for you, and I do hope you are ready to catch me because I would be honoured to have you by my side”.

“I will do my best to be better every day because from this day on, I would like to spend every day with you,” he said.

Chloe described the moment as “surreal” before hinting that an engagement could soon be on the horizon.

The heartwarming episode did the numbers for Seven with a total TV national reach of 1,578,000 and a national average of 810,000. But the series isn’t over yet, and more drama is lurking just around the corner with a brand new team of ladies heading into the program next week.

Ultimately, it was The Floor that won the night again, among the non-news programs with a total TV national reach of 1,999,000 and an average of 1,059,000 as the hopefuls continued on their mission to take home the $200k.