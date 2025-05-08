TV Ratings (07/05/2025): Andy Lee Opens The Hundred Dressed As Limo Driver, Australia Says ‘Not Today’

Aussies tuned in far and wide last night for The Hundred With Andy Lee, but less than half stuck around. The Nine program delivered a total TV national reach of 1,670,000, putting it at third overall, but a national average of just 755,000.

Why the drop off was so substantial, we aren’t one to speculate, but it may have had something to do with the fact that Andy started the episode more closely resembling a limo driver than a game show host.

Keeping the weird joke going, Andy’s guests were all introduced from the windows of a bus. Among them, comedian Dave Hughes, Sophie Monk and Kate Langbrook.

The joke soon became clear with Lee announcing that it would be a special transport edition of the program, and with questions like “23 per cent of Aussies have witnessed what on public transport?” leading to Monk revealing she would love to see a murder and Hughesy reccounting a hilarious moment of being recognised on the train – it is hard to see what Aussies didn’t stick around. (The answer was a crime, in case you were wondering).

Over on Seven it was the news that did the numbers and ultimately won the night with a total TV national reach of 2,180,000 and a national average of 1,410,000.