TV Ratings (05/05/2025): Farmer Jarrad Sends Two Hopefuls Home As One-On-One Dates Serve Drama

(L-R) Farmer Tom, Farmer Corey, Farmer Wants A Wife host Natalie Gruzlewski, Farmer Thomas and Farmer Jarrad (Credit Seven)

Farmer Wants A Wife continued its strong run for Seven, delivering a potent mix of emotional stakes and sweeping decisions that saw it pull a total TV national reach of 1,525,000 and a national average audience of 854,000 on Monday night.

The spotlight fell squarely on Farmer Jarrad, who stunned viewers during his one-on-one dates by sending home both Lucy and Bri in a single emotional episode. His decision left only Chloe and Ash in the running for his heart—an unexpected twist in a season already full of surprises.

I’ve been through some tough things in my life, but as hard as that was, it was the right thing to do,” he said. “I didn’t want to be another crappy bloke who leads a girl on” – the irony that he still has two girls left seemingly lost on him.

Over on Nine, The Floor continued to pull in big numbers, ranking as the highest non-news program of the evening with a total TV national reach of 1,919,000 and a national average audience of 1,103,000. The quiz-based competition kept viewers on edge as 19-year-old neuroscience student Flynn—who boasts an IQ of 146—took on 21-year-old Queensland theatre nurse Georgie in an elimination round.

Flynn appeared confident going into Georgie’s specialist subject, anatomy, but it didn’t go to plan. One wrong answer followed by a hasty pass saw the high-IQ contestant abruptly eliminated, cutting short his shot at the life-changing $200,000 prize.

