TV Ratings

TV Ratings (03/03/2025): Oscars & Adam Sandler Spat Attracts Large TV Audience

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read
Adam Sandler approaches Timothy Chalamet on his way out of the Oscars.

More than 1.34 million viewers tuned in to watch Anora clean up at the Oscars yesterday.

Seven’s coverage attracted an average audience of 474,000, which is remarkable for a three-and-a-half extravaganza of botox, bling and awkward speeches during the middle of a school day.

During the Oscars, Sean Baker’s Anora, a goofball Cinderella-esque comedy about a Brooklyn stripper getting hitched with a Russian oligarch, won five statues including best picture, director, actress (Mikey Madison). Adrien Brody won the best actor gong for his portrayal as a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor in The Brutalist.

Perhaps the moment of the evening was Adam Sandler storming out of the shindig after host Conan O’Brien had a go at his attire (pictured above).

Elsewhere on TV, Nine’s Married at First Sight continued its prime time dominance, attracting nearly 3 million viewers, while Australian Idol (1.7 million) and Australian Survivor (910,000) also posted solid numbers.

Top 20 programs for Monday

Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
