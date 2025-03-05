TV Ratings (4/3/25): MAFS Contestants Grill Lauren About Her Alpha Male Comments & She Brands Everyone ‘Feral’ & ‘Bogans’

Last night, Nine‘s MAFS was back on top, raking in a Total TV National Reach of 2,772,000 and serving drama while the couples get ready for their couples’ retreats. First, though, contestants grill each other about their boos and it gets pretty ugly.

Over on Seven, Australian Idol raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,829,000 and a Total TV National Average of 862,000.

On Channel 10, Australian Survivor raked in a Total TV National Reach of 979,000.

Before the couples head to Byron Bay for some fun, sun and drama, the girls grill Lauren about her criticism of Clint washing dishes and folding laundry.

“He’s trying to take care of her and she’s complaining about it. I was gobsmacked by that,” Jeff said.

Teejay doesn’t think Lauren is fair in her assessment of Clint and wants her to explain what exactly she sees as an “alpha male”.

“For me, I like to be the homemaker, but I want to be the homemaker for someone who’s out there doing deals and hustling, someone I look up to and I respect,” Lauren said.

It doesn’t go over very well, as the couples see it as another slight on Clint.

“One thing I will say is don’t come at Loz,” Clint said.

They want Clint to know he is a great guy and they feel like he’s being taken along for a ride.

Lauren is less than impressed by their opinions, but also by having to listen to their opinions – and the women are starting to realise that is the case.

“I think Lauren thinks she’s better than us. She acts like she’s the Queen of England, she just looks down her nose at everyone,” Beth said.

“The bogans just keep boganing with their boganic ways,” Lauren said, also calling them “feral people”.

Lauren tells them she didn’t sign up to gossip about her relationship with them, prompting Awhina to call her out, “You had a lot of fun doing it when you were talking about Eliot to all of us”.

Lauren deems the conversation “boring” and with a final swig of her champers, leaves the situation.

“The ice queen cracked,” Beth said. Lauren can be seen applying lip gloss and ranting about the “losers” in a dark car park alone.