Tuesday TV Wrap: The Voice’s Ratings Continue To Sing With 753,000 Viewers

Seven has found a flagship show in The Voice. it continues to win entertainment and hit all the right notes – no cheating scandal needed.. yet.

Seven News hit 986,000 viewers while Nine News earned 838,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 653,000 viewers – I expect Grimshaw will be receiving more than just a $20 bottle of wine as a Christmas bonus this year.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 551,000. Meanwhile, Home And Away nabbed 510,000 viewers.

However, The Voice was the winner for Seven pulling in 753,000 viewers – reminding everyone Keith Urban doesn’t need a limited drama series to be the star of the family.

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 407,000 viewers and Lego Masters earnt 547,000 viewers – I want Zoe Foster Blake on the show immediately.

For 10, The Project pulled in 377,000 viewers. Masterchef brought in 451,000 viewers and once I learn to cook I’m heading on! I can confirm I’ll be great at the on-air crying part.

Meanwhile, Cheap Seats grabs 340,000 viewers.

Finally, ABC had a strong news night ABC News, netting 639,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 423,000 viewers. Out on top was the Seven Network with 32.8 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 26.1 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the 10 Network with 18.7 per cent. Followed by ABC Network with 14.3 per cent of the share, while the SBS had 8.1 per cent