Tuesday TV Ratings: The Chase Back In The #1 Game Show Slot, But MAFS Leaves Everyone In Its Dust

The networks are throwing everything at their early evening game show slots with Nine launching Tipping Point against Seven’s tried-and-true The Chase and 10’s revamped Deal Or No Deal (at the later hour of 6pm).

The heavily marketed Tipping Point roared to an early lead but has already been pegged back by the trusty The Chase.

The Chase had a national reach of 1.28 million last night according to the VOZ numbers. Tipping Point did 1.21 million, while Deal Or No Deal didn’t make VOZ’s top 30.

MAFS was last night’s standout, posting an impressive 2.41 million viewers. Seven’s Idol did 1.72 and 10’s Survivor had 1.12 million.

In the battle of the news bulletins, Seven triumphed with 2.22 million, Nine’s 6pm news posted 1.9 million and ACA had 1.172 million. The ABC’s 7pm news pulled 1.12 million and, oddly, 7.30 did more with 1.19 million.

In the battle of breakfast, Sunrise (1.04 million) once again saw off Today (853,000).

Check out Tuesday’s top 30 shows below: