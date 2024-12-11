Casefile & Hamish & Andy Top Podcast Rankings For November With ARN Emerging As Top Publisher

The Australian Podcast Ranker has released its latest monthly snapshot of the top 200 podcasts listened to by Aussies, the 20 biggest publishers and the most successful podcast sales representatives.

Audioboom’s Casefile claimed the #1 spot as Australia’s most-listened-to podcast.

It was followed by Hamish & Andy, ABC News Top Stories, Mamamia Out Loud and Shameless Media’s Shameless in #5.

The Imperfects held steady at #6 overall and maintained its title as the #1 health & wellness podcast.

The Kyle and Jackie O Show secured #9, reaffirming its position as the #1 on-demand radio show, while Life Uncut, hosted by Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne, rounded out the top 10 as Australia’s #1 relationship podcast.

The top five genres were the month were society & culture, news, true crime, and comedy, followed by sports.

The top five podcast publishers for November were ARN/iHeart, LiSTNR (SCA), ABC, Audioboom and SiriusXM Podcast Network, with ARN/iHeart celebrating its 55th consecutive month as Australia’s top podcast publisher.

“Achieving 55 consecutive months as Australia’s #1 podcast publisher is a testament to iHeart’s ability to deliver exceptional, genre-defining content that resonates with listeners nationwide. The surge in interest for news-related content highlights the growing role podcasts play in shaping conversations at home and abroad. As we prepare to welcome incredible titles like the BBC podcast slate in 2025, we’re excited to continue setting new benchmarks for podcasting excellence,” Corey Layton, ARN’s head of digital audio added.

In November, iHeart recorded over 6.9 million listeners and 19.4 million downloads. Four of iHeart’s podcasts ranked within the top 10, with something for everyone across the festive season.

One of the standout performers for the month was The Daily Aus, which leaped 20 places to reach #32. Catering to a young audience with accessible and engaging news content, the podcast surged in popularity, driven by increased interest in election coverage.

“There has never been a more important time for high-quality news tailored to younger audiences, and it’s clear the appetite is growing. Four of the month’s six best-performing episodes were related to the U.S. election – our listeners seek out The Daily Aus when the big news happens,” Sam Koslowski, co-founder of The Daily Aus said.

Other ARN highlights from November included Stuff You Should Know climbing two places to #18 and remaining the #1 knowledge podcast; She’s On The Money continuing its dominance in the finance category at #36 overall; On Purpose with Jay Shetty climbing six places to #42; and Audioboom’s No Such Thing As A Fish rounding out the Top 50, jumping five spots to land at #44. Also of note, Audioboom’s Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, which increased eight spots to #51; and 7News Headlines, jumping 10 spots to #52.