Triple J Survey Shines A Light On Aussie Music Scene’s Woes
Youth broadcaster triple j Unearthed has shared the findings from the What’s Up In Australian Music? survey, check out the full report here.
Almost 1300 local artists from all around the country answered our big questions, gave their opinions and shared their thoughts on what it’s like to be an artist in the Australian music industry today.
triple j Unearthed executive producer Tommy Faith said: “Bringing this survey together was an eye-opening experience. To see how many artists were working second jobs or considering leaving music altogether was sobering information. Ultimately, we hope the wider music industry and music media (ourselves included) will look at these findings and use them to make empathetic decisions about artists and shape content and policy, knowing just how hard it is to be a music-maker in 2023.”
‘What’s Up In Australian Music?’ has provided valuable insights into Australian artists’ lives and experiences. Check out the key findings below:
- Nearly half of all artists have considered bailing on the music industry in the past year: 48 per cent of musicians thought about leaving the music industry in the last year, but 62 per cent of Australian artists still feel optimistic about the future of their music career.
- Social media dominance: Many respondents expressed their discontent with social media. Here’s what one artist had to say: “Labels are more likely to sign someone who is good at social media and assign people to help them make music, vs. sign someone who is good at music, and assign people to help them with social media.”
- Live gigs are the primary source of income for most artists: For a considerable proportion of respondents, playing live music makes up most of their earned income. Some 57.9 per cent of that income, in fact. Hip-hop is the only genre that bucks the trend, with streaming the number one source of income for artists in that genre.
- Most artists are working extra jobs: 83 per cent of artists who’ve earned money from their music over the past 12 months told us they work outside the industry, too. 78 per cent of that group said they make more from their non-music job than their music, and only 31 per cent of respondents earning money from their music believe they’ll eventually earn enough to get by.
- Bands are becoming the less popular route for younger artists: Most acts under 24 in the survey are solo artists, while those 25 and over opt to be part of a band. Things could be moving this way for a few reasons, including the after-effects of the global pandemic and the ability to keep recording time and touring costs down in a solo project.
- Music festivals are high up on the bucket list: Lots of musicians want to play at a festival like Splendour in the Grass, Glastonbury or Laneway, but only 27 per cent of them said they knew what they needed to do to be booked on a music festival line-up.
Please login with linkedin to commentTriple J
Latest News
Deloitte Study: Advertising Contributes $53B To The Australian Economy
The true economic power of Australian advertising has been revealed today in an independent study by Deloitte Access Economics that values the industry’s impact at $53 billion, 2.1 per cent of Australia’s total GDP in 2022. Over the same period, $18 billion was spent on advertising, which has grown at a faster pace than many […]
JCDecaux Poaches QMS’ Jemma Enright As Its GM For Airports ANZ
JCDecaux has appointed Jemma Enright (lead image) to the newly created position of general manager, airports ANZ. The new leadership position has been introduced to drive a consistent and innovative growth strategy across JCDecaux’s six-airport portfolio in Australia and New Zealand, with Enright responsible for delivering all aspects of product evolution and revenue generation. Max […]
“Australia Needs To Get Off Its Backside”: Demand For Inactivity Public Health Campaign
Following its successful 4-week ‘Fit for Office’ exercise challenge AUSactive, is calling on the government and the 28+ Federal MPs and Senators taking part to “step up and initiate as a matter of urgency a national physical activity strategy that goes beyond the existing, but token, 2021-2030 version”. Pictured Above: left to right: Bridget Archer, Myzone CEO […]
Vevo Presents Its First-Ever Australian Upfront During SXSW Sydney 2023
Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, today presented its first-ever Australian upfront at Universal Music House during the debut SXSW Sydney festival. The presentation provided an overview of the network’s growing CTV (Connected TV) business and value proposition to the advertising community in Australia. Vevo highlighted its increasing CTV audience of over 6 million […]
Shoppers May Have 99 Problems But Channel Fragmentation Ain’t One
Jarod Walter (lead image) is a marketing scientist at Adelaide’s Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science. In this guest post, Walter takes the guess work out for marketer’s struggling with channel fragmentation… Should you invest money into building your brand’s presence within online channels? Many marketers would say “Yes, of course!”, championing the idea that online […]
Motio Nabs ARN’s Jeremy Simpson To Head Commercial Team
Following the acquisition of oOh! media’s Café and Venue network and the continuation of its health and indoor sporting channels, Motio has appointed industry stalwart Jeremy Simpson to head up its commercial team. Simpson will spearhead Motio’s national growth and relationship management and lead its commercial product development as it continues to grow and thrive […]
LiSTNR And carsales Announce Return Of Watts Under The Bonnet
LiSTNR and carsales today announced the return of Watts Under the Bonnet: The Electric Vehicle Podcast, after a successful debut season. In the first half of 2023, electric vehicle (EV) new car sales jumped to 8.4 per cent, a 120 per cent increase on 2022*, with one EV model now Australia’s best-selling passenger vehicle. With […]
Meet The Two Women Transforming Adobe’s Approach To Authenticity, CSR, Creativity, AI & The World
It’s rare I walk away from an interview and am genuinely blown away by what I’ve just heard, but when I attended Adobe’s Creative Conference MAX in Los Angeles last week, I found myself doing just that. Speaking with Adobe’s Angie Bush, global head of technology to transform, and Amy White, global head of corporate […]
“We Need Each Other” : David Droga Unpacks The Future Of AI In The Creative Process
David Droga is not afraid of Generative AI, instead seeing the tool as a partner for creativity rather than a hindrance with the power to eliminate the creative industries. At an event at the Pyrmont Theatre as part of SXSW today, advertising executive, creative entrepreneur, founder of Droga5 and CEO of Accenture Song, David Droga, […]
Marty Sheargold Confirms “Extended Break” Following AFL Incident
The Triple M announcer takes "extended leave" after allegedly behaving like a Triple M listener at the AFL grand final.
Does Most-Watched Channel Still Matter In 2023? “Abso-f*cking-lutely!” – B&T Speaks To Seven On Its 2024 Upfronts
B&T chats with Seven's bigwigs following yesterday's upfronts. Sadly, we were kept well away from Guy Sebastian.
Introducing The Best Of The Best: Media Planning Directors, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
It was a tough ask to whittle this one down to a mere 10. That's not to say decisions were reduced to names in a hat.
Publicis Launches 10 Days Paid Menopause Leave For Staff
Here's a top initiative from the people at Publicis. Yet, no news on a week off if your team wins the grand final.
Wednesday TV Ratings: The Block Continues To Dominate The Ratings
Mike Sneesby's Christmas bonus looking assured as The Block continues to dominate entertainment.
“Lies & Misinformation”: 90% Of Aussies Support Truth In Political Ads Following Referendum
Some 90% of Aussies want to ban lies in political ads. Presumably the other 10% vote for Clive's United Australia Party.
Hardhat’s Dan Monheit: “I Can See Your Brand Halo, Halo, Halo”
Here, Hardhat's Dan Monheit says halos aren't merely the domain of the goody two shoes, but brands can nab one too.
Piers Morgan Squirms During Gaza Interview As Guest Makes Appalling Jokes About Killing His Wife
It's rare Piers doesn't come off looking a tit in interviews, but he's been seriously out-titted by this wayward guest.
“A Confident Presentation With No Great Reveals Or Surprises But A Reminder Of What They Do Well” – Adland Reacts Positively To Seven’s Upfronts
Seven's upfronts get the thumbs up from adland. B&T would like to add our bum never went numb once during the preso.
The Monkeys & Tim Minchin Celebrate The Sydney Opera House’s 50th With “Play It Safe”
Fifty years on and the Opera House remains Australia's most iconic building. With Panthers Leagues Cub a close second.
George P. Johnson Appoints Darren O’Meara As Growth & Development Director
George P. Johnson announces new growth and development director. First job is the wilting fern in reception.
The Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented By Atlassian Are Bigger & Better Than Ever In 2024!
As strong a supporter of diversity that B&T is, we are restricting entires to Women Leading Tech awards solely to women.
Major Wins For SBS Local Content On The Global Stage
SBS announces some major recognition for its content. And, no, it wasn't for Poh Ling Yeow's spicy chicken rendang.
PHD Partners With Cross-Media Measurement Provider Beatgrid
PHD partners with cross-media measurement provider Beatgrid. Admits it's only on page 10 of the instruction manual.
Initiative Promotes Megan Davey To GM Role
Megan Davey promoted to Initiative GM role. Warns kitchen notices to return if dirty plates continue to be left in sink.
Seven And Channel 4 Co-Commission Made In Bondi
The Seven Network and Channel 4 in the UK have co-commissioned a brand-new version of the hit British reality format “Made in”, which will be set in Bondi, Sydney. The eye-opening reality series Made in Bondi will follow the lives and loves of Sydney’s young, social elite. Set in one of Sydney’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, […]
Seven Adds AFL And Cricket To Seven Plus
In an industry first Seven has announced that it will be streaming the AFL and the cricket on 7plus for free. Seven’s full digital rights to the AFL kick in with the Brownlow Medal and the AFL Grand Final in 2024, followed by the AFLW (which is already running on 7plus) then the full 2025 […]
Seven Joins Forces With Databricks
The Seven Network has today announced a ground-breaking partnership with Databricks – one of the world’s leading cloud, data and AI companies – that uses AI to drive contextual, relevant advertising experiences for its audiences. It comes after the launch of Seven’s market-leading personalisation engine – built with Amazon Web Services (AWS) – which is […]
What To Expect From 7Plus In 2024
The Seven Network’s streaming service 7plus is set for a big 2024, with new and exclusive premium content, new user experience features, new advertising products and – come September – some big changes in how advertisers reach streamers. Seven West Media chief digital officer, Gereurd Roberts, said: “7plus is already the most advanced AVOD service […]
Seven Launches Total TV Trading System – Phoenix
Seven Network, today announced the rollout of Phoenix, which it describes a “the world’s most advanced total TV trading system”. The arrival of Phoenix was revealed at Seven’s Upfront 2024, held today at the ICC in Sydney. Today Seven also announced new data and insights partnerships with View Media Group and Raiz Invest, further strengthening […]
Seven Reveals Its 2024 Content Plan
Today Seven presented its Upfront 2024 from the centre of South by Southwest Sydney to more than 1,000 guests. Seven’s line-up of proven, reliable hits includes 7NEWS, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Chase Australia, Home and Away, Better Homes and Gardens, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars, The 1% Club, Australian […]
Bacardi House Party Coming To Sydney
Other than a BACARDÍ & Coke when you were 16, when was the last time anyone actually drank BACARDÍ?
LA Tourism Revamps Global Campaign In Australia And New Zealand
Los Angeles not content with taking all our D-grade actors, as it unveils local tourism push.
Donut King Partners With HARIBO For SPOOKTACULAR Halloween Donuts
B&T has absolutely no idea why we're running this, given the parlous state of our current attempt at a diet.
Slew Of New Hires At SOCIETY
It needs to be asked - if you smoke marijuana in the SOCIETY offices do you become HIGH SOCIETY?
Mandie van der Merwe Appointed AWARD Chair As Cam Blackley Steps Down
Cam Blackley penning not one but two valedictory speeches in 24-hours as he quits both M&C and AWARD chair roles.
B&T Awards The Work: Spin Out At These Best PR Campaign Finalists
As much as B&T journos like to joke about PRs, we do try and refrain knowing we'll probably end up as one very soon.