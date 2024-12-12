Transparency, Simplicity & Action To Define Retail Media Success

Retail media could flip the world of media buying on its head in the coming years. Troy Townsend, CEO at Zitcha reckons that simplicity, transparency, and integration will be the watchwords for success as retailers and brands navigate fragmentation, automation, and rising consumer expectations. Platforms that connect first-party data, media, and analytics into unified ecosystems will deliver the control and clarity needed to thrive.

It’s been another standout year in Australian retail media. More retailers have launched retail media networks (RMNs) and Morgan Stanley predicts that spending on retail media will hit $2.8 billion in 2027 up from $1 billion in 2022.

Globally, GroupM, the world’s biggest media buyers, forecasts ad revenue from retail media channels will surpass TV advertising by 2028, and RMNs will contribute to 15.4% of all ad revenue. This trajectory signals not just opportunity but urgency for brands and retailers to evolve, innovate, and simplify their approach when it comes to investing in retail media.

The maturity of RMNs will demand retailers and brands reassess their strategies in the year ahead. A key focus will be simplicity and transparency – two pillars that underpin both operational efficiency and long-term success. For retailers, it’s not just about managing platforms but mastering them. Ease of use is no longer a bonus, it’s a necessity. A system that’s intuitive and transparent ensures it can be leveraged effectively.

Automation will continue to dominate, but fragmentation and lack of standardisation remain pain points. Addressing these challenges requires integrated solutions that unify media, analytics, and trade data into a single ecosystem. Measurement, one of the industry’s most critical components, must go hand-in-hand with transparency. Buyers and sellers alike need visibility into performance metrics that inform smarter, faster decision-making.

The power of first-party data

Control is the cornerstone of success in retail media, and it starts with data. First-party data will be a decisive factor next year, empowering retailers to personalise customer experiences, optimise ad spend, and protect consumer privacy. This level of control allows brands to integrate omnichannel strategies seamlessly, creating a competitive edge.

In a fragmented consumer landscape, retailers holding transaction data have the upper hand. Transparency and measurement are no longer optional, they’re expectations. Platforms that enable deep integration – connecting everything from merchandising to marketing analytics – will emerge as the most valuable. Retailers need tools that bridge the gap between short-term media planning cycles and the longer horizons of retail strategy.

As retail and media dollars blend more seamlessly, the ability to manage both streams cohesively will redefine success. Platforms purpose-built for retail, rather than retrofitted from media models, are uniquely positioned to deliver the insights, efficiency, and ROI that stakeholders demand.

Following the consumer journey

Purchases happen at any time, on any device, across a mix of online, in-store, and social touchpoints. Retail media’s evolution reflects this reality, with off-site and social channels becoming pivotal components of the strategy. Social media, in particular, is poised to lead the charge. Global ad spend on platforms like Meta is predicted to surpass linear TV in the next 12 months, marking a seismic shift in where brands allocate their budgets.

Retailers who can integrate their data into these ecosystems will unlock unparalleled opportunities for growth and attribution. Understanding human intention – tracking signals across fragmented touchpoints is crucial. It’s no longer enough to capture the moment of purchase, brands must influence consideration well before a buying decision is made and remain top-of-mind long after.

Building for the long game

The maturation of retail media means businesses can no longer rely on black-box solutions. Opaque algorithms and vague results are being replaced by clear dashboards and actionable insights. Retailers and brands are demanding simplicity, accountability, and measurable outcomes from their partners.

This evolution requires RMNs to pivot towards long-term planning, integrating predictive technologies that allow for planning cycles of 24 months or more. Retailers who adopt platforms that marry flexibility with foresight will find themselves ahead of the curve, not scrambling to catch up.

The priorities for retail media networks in 2025 are clear – simplify operations, demand transparency, and invest in tools that enable deeper integration and more robust measurement. As consumer expectations rise, retailers must focus on creating seamless, intuitive experiences that deliver value across every channel.

Retail media is no longer just a growing category, it’s a cornerstone of modern commerce. The year ahead will separate the leaders from the laggards. For those willing to innovate, simplify, and own their strategies, the rewards will be significant.