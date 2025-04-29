TPG Unveils New Brand Campaign Spotlighting ‘The Feeling Of Being A Winner With TPG’ Via R/GA, Thinkerbell & Starcom

After almost 40 years, TPG, one of Australia’s largest internet and mobile service providers, has launched a bold, new brand identity, marking the next chapter in its evolution.

The refreshed brand, developed in collaboration with R/GA, features a fresh modern logo and visual system that reflects the simplicity and reliability Aussies know and love. The brand campaign, created with Thinkerbell and Starcom Australia, shines a spotlight on the feeling of being a winner with TPG, where customers can expect straightforward service, great value and market-leading offers.

For decades, TPG has been a trusted telecommunications provider, known for exceptional value and reliable internet and mobile services. The TPG logo has long been a symbol of value and dependability, and the refreshed logo builds on these characteristics.

“We’ve refreshed how we look, but what we stand for stays the same – exceptional telco at great value,” said Krista Blythe, head of brand at TPG Telecom. “This refresh is about showing up in a way that reflects how far we’ve come. Whether it’s our NBN price beat guarantee, or having Australia’s best mobile provider in your pocket ( via WhistleOut’s Mobile Provider of the Year 2024), you can’t lose as a TPG customer.”

“We will continue to deliver on that promise for our customers as our new brand identity marks the next chapter for TPG, evolving the telco into a contemporary, digital, value leader”, she said.

R/GA led the creation of TPG’s new visual identity, which features a sleek lowercase logomark and a more vibrant purple. In the corner sits a dynamic dot that comes to life in motion. This is a powerful symbol of TPG’s role in supporting customers — always on and always in their corner.

“TPG is a brand that doesn’t just connect Australians — it champions them. Grounded in the idea of being ‘in your corner,’ we designed every element of the new brand system to reflect TPG’s steadfast confidence. From a design system that draws on the visual language of everyday life, to our refreshed logo, with its iconic dot always at the ready, the new brand reflects an organisation that’s showing up not to shout, but to support”, added Ben Miles, chief design officer, APAC, R/GA.

Thinkerbell developed the launch campaign, which will roll out as a series of five spots showing unexpected ways that just being a TPG customer makes you a winner.

“The ‘You’re a winner’ campaign is a simple yet fun way of communicating what it feels like to experience the incredible TPG product offering,” said Paul Swann, chief creative tinker at Thinkerbell. “With the new identity, there’s so much energy around the brand and we wanted to reflect that in the communications.”

The full campaign is rolling out across owned and paid channels, with Starcom Australia driving the media strategy and placement.

“The evolution of TPG’s position in market is an exciting prospect, placing them as a key leader in the modern telco space,” said Aaron Hunt, account director at Starcom Australia. “Our strategic media approach is built on providing clear space for the brand and driving impactful connection in an otherwise cluttered category, ensuring TPG will be simply unmissable.”

100 years of free internet and launch offers

To celebrate its brand refresh, TPG is giving away 12 months of free internet to 100 lucky customers. Customers can enter the draw via TPG’s website.

Winners will enjoy 12 months of free plan fees on their current TPG NBN or FTTB plan. Customers on these eligible plans are welcome to enter, regardless of how long they’ve been with TPG, as long as their plan is active on the draw date, 28th May 2025.

For a customer on standard pricing on an NBN100 plan, winning would mean saving over $1,100 in a year. For those on an NBN Home Ultrafast plan, the savings could jump to more than $1,300.

TPG is also launching some of its most competitive broadband offers yet for new customers:

NBN100 will be discounted by $30/month for the first six months (new connections only. Ends 22/07/2025, unless extended. T+C apply)

All other NBN plans will be discounted by $20/month for the first six months (new connections only. Ends 22/07/2025, unless extended. T+C apply).

TPG’s market-leading NBN Price Beat Guarantee will continue to ensure customers are offered the best deal of any eligible provider over their first 12 months (See the TPG website for eligible providers, T+C and exclusions).

“We’re celebrating our new look with discounted internet and mobile plans, and we are giving 100 lucky customers a whole year of free internet,” Krista added. “It’s our way of saying thanks and showing customers that TPG really is telco in your corner.”

TPG’s new identity will appear across all customer and brand touchpoints in the coming weeks including packaging, out-of-home, digital, in-store, and owned channels.