R/GA Names Ben Miles As Chief Design Officer For APAC

Creative innovation studio R/GA has promoted Ben Miles to the newly created role of chief design officer, APAC.

In his new role, Ben will elevate R/GA’s craft, thinking and output to achieve world-class, innovative design across APAC. By focusing on growing the APAC design discipline in brand, experience, and comms practices, he will collaborate with multidisciplinary leaders in each market to make this ambition a reality.

“R/GA was founded on the principles of design and technology, and so this newly created role is especially significant. Ben has proven to be a skilled practitioner and inspiring leader, always designing to create impact for our clients and the world. I look forward to having his infectious passion across even more of our work and teams in APAC,” said Tiffany Rolfe, global chair and global chief creative officer.

“I joined R/GA because they intersect design and technology, and through our creative innovation model, design isn’t just visual — it’s a mindset. Design elevates businesses, equipping them with the tools to solve today’s most pressing issues and anticipate tomorrow’s challenges. It navigates complexity, strengthening connections across sectors and empowering organisations to reimagine brands in innovative ways. I’m honoured by the trust R/GA has put in me to elevate our capabilities across the region”.

Previously VP, executive creative director of brand design for APAC, Ben is celebrated as a global design leader, known for spearheading transformative work in brands and company culture, while championing meaningful ideas grounded in an understanding of human behaviour.

At R/GA, Ben has assembled a diverse and innovative team comprising some of APAC’s top brand, visual, verbal and strategic designers. Together, they advocate for the belief that brands should actively contribute to culture, rather than merely existing within it. Ben’s impact extends to shaping and enhancing brands across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, including notable names like Telstra, Westpac, Powerhouse Museum and City of Sydney, Google, Nike, UOB, SingLife, IGA, Toll, SKY NZ, Foxtel, Cotton On Group, Huffer, Fed Square, Bailey Nelson, ZIG (part of CDG), Timberland and The Prince Akatoki, as well as numerous startups.

His leadership has been recognised with prestigious awards, including Fast Company’s ‘World Changing Ideas’ accolade for the G’ AY MATE project supporting Marriage Equality, and two D&AD Yellow Pencils and a Cannes Lions for the social Indigenous enterprise ‘We Are Warriors.’

“Ben makes the industry, R/GA and all of us better with his passion, creativity and innovation. In this unique role, he’ll inject his brand and design expertise giving R/GA’s clients across the region access to unique creative solutions,” said Michael Titshall, CEO of APAC, R/GA.