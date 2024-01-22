Toyota & Woolworths Among Nine Premium Broadcast Partners For Paris 2024

With just six months until the Opening Ceremony of Paris 2024, Nine has announced that its exclusive premium partnership positions have been fully subscribed. Toyota, Woolworths, Harvey Norman and NRMA are all set to connect with Australians.

Nine is now in the process of finalising discussions with brands for the sponsorship tier which will be announced over the coming months, ensuring Nine’s commercial offering for Paris 2024 will be the most successfully executed brand platform in Australia for an Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

Major partners for Nine’s broadcast of the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be some of the most renowned brands globally and in Australia, with Toyota, Woolworths, Harvey Norman and NRMA Insurance playing a role in what will be the biggest exclusive total television, total audio and total digital publishing media event Australia has ever experienced.

As the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games edge closer, Nine is delivering fully integrated brand opportunities across a united media content ecosystem to produce the most comprehensive event coverage of any Australian media outlet.

With brands set to connect to 98 per cent of Australians, Nine will have a unique commercial offering, with rights being able to seamlessly commercialise across TV, streaming, audio, digital publishing and digital assets.

Playing an integral role in showcasing the Olympic spirit, the Partner package gives commercial partners unparalleled premium access across Nine’s suite of assets.

These brands will collaborate with Nine in uniting Australians throughout one of the world’s greatest sporting and cultural events, utilising storytelling to celebrate athletes’ achievements, promoting unity, and creating moments that will be etched in the memories of millions of viewers, listeners and readers.

This announcement comes as Nine continues to deliver on its commitment to provide an unrivalled marketing platform, giving brands a total media promotional campaign that stretches from the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024 – which began last week – all the way to the Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony on September 8.

Viewers won’t miss a single second of the action with Nine providing around 10,000 hours of content during Paris 2024 across linear and 9Now and even more content available across Nine’s Audio and digital publishing platforms.

With Paris 2024 less than 200 days away, production is well advanced on documentary series Beyond The Dream, which goes beyond the headlines to discover the untold stories that led to some of the greatest Olympic Games and Paralympic Games moments. This unprecedented series will capture the raw spirit of some of the greatest Australian athletic moments of all time.

“No other media company in Australia can reach all Australians like Nine can. Nine’s Olympic and Paralympic Games coverage will not just be world class, but world leading, and we are thrilled to partner with some of the biggest brands to ignite the Olympic spirit, engage and connect Australians like never before,” said Nine’s chief sales officer, Michael Stephenson.

“With Gangwon 2024 beginning, Australians will start to see integrated campaigns rolled out on our Road to Paris and we are excited to share the athletes’ journeys as they strive for Olympic glory. It’s going to be the biggest spectacle Aussies have ever witnessed”.