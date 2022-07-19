TotallyAwesome Releases Brand Safe Gaming Platform TotallyPlay

TotallyAwesome, an Australian digital advertising network targeted at Gen Z and families, today announced the Australian and APAC launch of TotallyPlay, a gaming platform that enables brands and advertisers to connect with the region’s estimated 450+ million gamers aged under-18 without the need for third-party online data.

TotallyPlay will deliver the largest and best-in-class media supply in the region through managed and programmatic offerings within specific youth audience segments across in-game, around the game and beyond the game formats.

Informed by a resident practising psychologist, and combining human moderators – including teenagers – with AI-based solutions, TotallyPlay will provide an unbiased and science-backed approach with a focus on human interpretation, best-in-class exclusive media partnerships and brand safety.

James Sawyer (pictured, right), AUNZ managing director of TotallyAwesome, said: “There has been huge growth in the gaming industry over the last few years which is driving significant change and disruption within the media landscape. As the gaming audience shifts from niche to mainstream, brands are seeking new ways to reach consumers in, around and away from the game.

“However, brand safety and compliance issues have traditionally made it daunting for brands to connect with the influential under-18 Gen Z audience in a gaming environment. The introduction of TotallyPlay will transform this and empower brands to enter the gaming arena in a responsible and compliant way, delivering a positive play experience and valuable marketing outcomes.”

TotallyPlay will offer safer advertising formats in-game, including banner, rewarded video, exclusive branded character skins or official partnerships with a brand and developer; around the game, via partnerships and collaborations with creators, influencers and other media; and beyond the game, via partnerships and curated experiences with partners like official eSports tournaments, athletes, or in forms of brand experiences built in other virtual environments.

The platform aims to bridge the gap between greater content utility for brands and the experience of play for gamers.

Will Anstee (pictured, left), CEO of TotallyAwesome added: “Beyond creating highly curated age-appropriate, brand-safe environments, we’re fully invested to support a safer online future for under-18s, and are fascinated by the future of gaming and the possibilities for safe and responsible gameplay to flourish. As we know the region’s biggest brands feel the same, our role is to connect them with this multi-hundred billion-dollar industry with meaning and utility at scale, with the best ROI their media dollars can buy.”

TotallyPlay is compliant with both COPPA and GDPR data privacy guidelines and regulations and is a member of the kidSAFE Seal Program. The company follows the most advanced Government regulations protecting kids’ data and privacy, and its resident practising psychologist advises on what is age-appropriate, helping shape its products and develop bespoke research solutions.

In April 2022, TotallyAwesome also launched the world’s first programmatic solution targeting under 18’s.