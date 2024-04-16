Top 35 Media Leaders Announced For 2024 TikTok Agency Accelerator Program

TikTok has announced the 35 media leaders selected to participate in the 2024 cohort of the TikTok Agency Accelerator Program.

The program, which received high interest from Australian media agencies, is part of TikTok’s commitment to fostering the development of talented professionals within the Australian media industry. This year’s program centres around the concept of bravery, providing an opportunity to accelerate participants’ personal and professional impact across two intensive workshops and a three-day professional summit.

One of the judges, Andrew Cambridge, head of agency, TikTok Australia and New Zealand said, “This year we challenged our entrants to embrace the program’s theme of bravery by applying via a video. Getting to hear from the industry’s best and brightest in such a personal way made the selection process more difficult than ever. Congratulations to everyone selected and we can’t wait to work with you over the coming months!”

The list of winners and their respective agencies are as follows:

Alex Connell, Carat Alicia Fowler, Zenith Amy Cummings, UM Andrew Hudson, OMD Annette Lim, Kinesso Australia Berlian Ayudya, Hatched Sydney Caitlin West, Bohemia Cheyne Cleaver, Foundation Dan Aguirre-Davies, Group M Edward Park, Wavemaker Elise Pektuzun, Atomic 212 Elly Catchlove, Half Dome Eloize Paula Mendoza, Essencemediacom George Bent, Zenith Georgia Rutledge, Resolution Digital Greta Mewing, OMD Helen Duguid, OMD Jessica Lane, Match and Wood Joyce Tan, Wavemaker Kate O’Loughlin, Initiative Kate Long, Resolution Digital Kris Kuhn, PHD Kristy Kinzett, Wavemaker Linh Nguyen, Wavemaker Megan McMurdo, Havas Play Nicola Watkins, Zenith Peter Dunne, Zenith Rebecca Kingsbury, Initiative Rubi Hudson, Wavemaker Sam Carlin, dentsu Sarah Simpson, Spark Foundry Seb Kriegel, UM Sophie Gallagher, CHEP Network Stef Drazic, OMD Will Kitching, Starcom

Program winners were selected based on a video entry and a nomination from their leader, which were both assessed for current and future leadership potential in the media industry.

Congratulations to all those selected!