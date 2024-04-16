Top 35 Media Leaders Announced For 2024 TikTok Agency Accelerator Program

TikTok has announced the 35 media leaders selected to participate in the 2024 cohort of the TikTok Agency Accelerator Program.

The program, which received high interest from Australian media agencies, is part of TikTok’s commitment to fostering the development of talented professionals within the Australian media industry. This year’s program centres around the concept of bravery, providing an opportunity to accelerate participants’ personal and professional impact across two intensive workshops and a three-day professional summit.

One of the judges, Andrew Cambridge, head of agency, TikTok Australia and New Zealand said, “This year we challenged our entrants to embrace the program’s theme of bravery by applying via a video. Getting to hear from the industry’s best and brightest in such a personal way made the selection process more difficult than ever. Congratulations to everyone selected and we can’t wait to work with you over the coming months!”

The list of winners and their respective agencies are as follows:

  1. Alex Connell, Carat
  2. Alicia Fowler, Zenith
  3. Amy Cummings, UM
  4. Andrew Hudson, OMD
  5. Annette Lim, Kinesso Australia
  6. Berlian Ayudya, Hatched Sydney
  7. Caitlin West, Bohemia
  8. Cheyne Cleaver, Foundation
  9. Dan Aguirre-Davies, Group M
  10. Edward Park, Wavemaker
  11. Elise Pektuzun, Atomic 212
  12. Elly Catchlove, Half Dome
  13. Eloize Paula Mendoza, Essencemediacom
  14. George Bent, Zenith
  15. Georgia Rutledge, Resolution Digital
  16. Greta Mewing, OMD
  17. Helen Duguid, OMD
  18. Jessica Lane, Match and Wood
  19. Joyce Tan, Wavemaker
  20. Kate O’Loughlin, Initiative
  21. Kate Long, Resolution Digital
  22. Kris Kuhn, PHD
  23. Kristy Kinzett, Wavemaker
  24. Linh Nguyen, Wavemaker
  25. Megan McMurdo, Havas Play
  26. Nicola Watkins, Zenith
  27. Peter Dunne, Zenith
  28. Rebecca Kingsbury, Initiative
  29. Rubi Hudson, Wavemaker
  30. Sam Carlin, dentsu
  31. Sarah Simpson, Spark Foundry
  32. Seb Kriegel, UM
  33. Sophie Gallagher, CHEP Network
  34. Stef Drazic, OMD
  35. Will Kitching, Starcom

Program winners were selected based on a video entry and a nomination from their leader, which were both assessed for current and future leadership potential in the media industry.

Congratulations to all those selected!




