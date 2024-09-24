Tony Armstrong Announces His Departure From ABC News Breakfast

Tony Armstrong has announced that he is leaving ABC News Breakfast after spending three years as presenter for the show.

Tony revealed his last show will be in less than two weeks on 4 October. He told fans he hoped to return to the show as a guest.

“I’ve been pretty nervous about doing this,” said Armstrong.

“I just want to thank absolutely everyone – all of you guys, my colleagues, everyone behind the camera, all the producers, all the people who watch as well and come up in the street and say g’day and all that kind of stuff,” he added.

“I love live TV and those moments that are unplanned and unpredictable where anything can happen. I’ve been so lucky to be surrounded by an incredible team and it’s those friendships that I’m going to cherish the most”.

“It’s been a whirlwind three-and-a-touch years, a lot’s happened, it feels like I’ve been on a bit of a rocket ship, but the support that I’ve got from News Brekkie and news in general has been amazing”.

The presenter and Gold Logie nominee informed viewers about his decision on Tuesday morning, adding he will be working on an exciting new project with the ABC in 2025, but said it was “top secret”.

Armstrong first joined the show as a fill-in sports presenter in 2020, before taking on a full time role in 2021. He went on to win the Graham Kennedy Award for most popular new talent at the 2022 Logie Awards, and the 2023 Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter.

Armstrong also scored his first Gold Logie nomination this year.

“Tony Armstrong is a once in a generation talent and it has been fantastic watching him soar in his role at News Breakfast. I can’t wait to see what he does into the future and see his career continue to go from strength to strength,” said ABC news director, Justin Stevens.