Tonic Media Network Snares Former Women’s Health Editor-In-Chief Lizza Gebilagin

Health and wellbeing media network Tonic has appointed Lizza Gebilagin as head of content.

Gebilagin brings more than 20 years of omnichannel media experience to the role, including senior editorial positions at News Corp, Pacific Magazines and Bauer, and most notably as editor-in-chief of Women’s Health Australia.

At Tonic, Gebilagin will be leading content on its 360 suite of products and services, including Tonic Television, Tonic Digital Panels, Aboriginal Health Television and mydoctor.com.au, with a combined 16+ million duplicated reach every month.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about creating content that empowers people to transform their lives. I’m proud to join Tonic and build on co-founder Dr. Norman Swan’s incredible foundation to continue to bridge the gap in health literacy,” said Gebilagin.

“Tonic is committed to harnessing the power of media to drive positive change in the health landscape of Australia,” says Tonic Media Network CEO Richard Silverton. “Lizza’s extensive experience and innovative approach to content creation make her an invaluable addition to our team as we continue to grow our reach and influence, amplifying our health and wellness communications and ensuring we engage with those who need it the most”.

