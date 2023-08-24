TikTok Reportedly Planning To Ban Links To External Ecom Sites Such As Amazon

Tyumen, Russia - January 21, 2020: TikTok and Facebook application on screen Apple iPhone XR
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



TikTok is reportedly queuing up a ban on links to external ecommerce sites in a move that could cause a disaster for content creators.

Currently, it is not clear when TikTok will introduce the new measure but it is part of the short-form video app’s attempt to grow its TikTok Shop feature.

While shopping via short-form video and live stream is popular in TikTok’s native China, it has yet to take hold in the US. It is not currently available in Australia but a global expansion would naturally follow.

Consumers in the U.S. are currently spending around US$3 million to US$4 million (AU$4.63 million and AU$6.17 million) every day on TikTok Shop, up from around half a million to US$1 million (AU$1.54 million) a day in June, according to a report from The Information. TikTok expects this number to swell to US$10 million (AU$15.44 million) by the end of the year.

TikTok Shop is proving more successful in Southeast Asia, where it has been available since 2021. In the region, TikTok Shop ships around $50 million to $60 million (AU$77.18 million and AU$92.62 million) worth of goods every day. TikTok hopes to increase this number to around US$90 million (AU$138 million) by the end of the year.

By banning links to outside retailers, the move could seriously disrupt the earnings of content creators who currently send much of their affiliate traffic to sites like Amazon. TikTok did not reply to Techcrunch’s request for comment on the story.

Yesterday, it was also revealed that TikTok would start to sunset its digital storefront integration with Shopify starting 12 September. In 2021, the businesses expanded a pre-existing agreement to facilitate direct-to-consumer sales for creators on the app.

“Here at TikTok, we are committed to building native, engaging, and entertaining shopping experiences that empower you to meaningfully engage with customers and grow your business,” read the Help Center post announcing the change.

“As the retail industry changes rapidly, we are committed to enhancing and expanding our product offering to meet your evolving needs. That’s why we built TikTok Shop.”



Who will be the next chair of the ABC?
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

TikTok

Latest News

Andpeople Joins the Tribe Global Network Enhancing Creative and Activation Capabilities
  • Marketing

Andpeople Joins the Tribe Global Network Enhancing Creative and Activation Capabilities

Andpeople today announced its partnership with Tribe Global, an international network of independent agencies specialising in advertising, marketing, and communications. The partnership marks a significant milestone for Andpeople, reinforcing a commitment to expanding their global presence and offering enhanced creative and activation capabilities to their clients. With a shared vision for creativity, innovation, and client […]

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 9TH 2022:Ameilia Collins portrait shoot on 13h September 2022 in Melbourne Australia. (Photo by Martin Philbey) ***Ameilia Collins Portraits
  • Marketing

PERSOL Taps Ogilvy Melbourne To Deliver Work And Smile Mission

PERSOL has appointed Ogilvy Melbourne as its agency of record for its Asia-Pacific launch, following a competitive pitch. Effective immediately, Ogilvy has been tasked with developing a creative platform that captures the scale of the PERSOL’s ‘Work and Smile’ philosophy and its delivery across the many and varied markets of the Asia-Pacific region. PERSOL operates several […]

News Corp Australia Commits To First Australians With 4th Reconciliation Action Plan
  • Marketing

News Corp Australia Commits To First Australians With 4th Reconciliation Action Plan

News Corp Australia today launches its new Reconciliation Action Plan. News Corp’s intention is to help further its long-standing commitment to tell the stories that can make a positive difference to the lives and communities of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Today’s launch, occurring at all News Corp Australia’s work sites, features The Advertiser’s […]

Tyumen, Russia - January 21, 2020: TikTok and Facebook application on screen Apple iPhone XR
  • Technology

TikTok Brings Ads To Search Results

Do you actually panic knowing you haven't got an online shopping purchase on the way? Some good news today from TikTok.

PR Expert Katy Denis Launches Thought Leadership Package Illustris
  • Media

PR Expert Katy Denis Launches Thought Leadership Package Illustris

Specialist agency PR expert Katy Denis is launching a standalone, bespoke thought leadership package for advertising and marketing industry leaders and experts, through her company Extollo called Illustris. Designed specifically to help agencies stand out from their competitors in the hunt for new business, this offering aims to elevate agencies in the new business game […]

RCJ Group Acquires Brand Asia To Strengthen Its Footprint In Asia Pacific
  • Marketing

RCJ Group Acquires Brand Asia To Strengthen Its Footprint In Asia Pacific

RCJ Group has expanded its footprint in Asia Pacific with the acquisition of Brand Asia, a full-service marketing agency that connects brands with audiences across China, Southeast Asia, and Asian communities in Australia. The addition of Brand Asia also complements RCJ Group’s existing membership of ICOM (Independent Marketing Communications Network) which provides access to global […]

carsales Announced The Naming Rights Partner Of The Melbourne EV Show 2023
  • Marketing

carsales Announced The Naming Rights Partner Of The Melbourne EV Show 2023

carsales has today announced it will be the naming rights partner of the inaugural Melbourne EV Show 2023. Partnering with ABF Group, carsales will present the first national EV show in fifteen years. The carsales Melbourne EV Show 2023 is a one-stop shop for everything EV and will deliver consumers the chance to explore a […]