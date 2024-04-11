TikTok Marketing ‘Generates $1bn In Direct Revenue’ For Businesses, Report Claims

TikTok Marketing ‘Generates $1bn In Direct Revenue’ For Businesses, Report Claims
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



A new Oxford Economics report, commissioned by TikTok, estimates activity on the platform contributes $1.1 billion to Australia’s GDP and supports nearly 13,000 jobs.

The report, which places an economic and business value of activity on the platform, said there are 8.5 million Aussies and 350,000 businesses (13.6 per cent of the total) use the social video sharing app.

The report found that 38 per cent of users (3.2 million people) had purchased a product or service that had been recommended on the platform.

About half (52 per cent) of TikTok users use the platform to browse food and beverage content, a similar proportion use it for music content, and 41 per cent had visited a restaurant recommended on TikTok.

In a survey of 1,100 Australian businesses that are on TikTok, 78 per cent said it had a positive impact at expanding the business’s reach, and similar proportions said it allowed them to interact more with new customers and grow brand loyalty. 

Using TikTok for business has been embraced by younger organisations. In the sectors surveyed, 54 per cent of businesses aged 5-9 years reported using TikTok at least once a month for advertising and marketing purposes, followed by 42 per cent of businesses under 5 years old.

TikTok GM of global business solutions Brett Armstrong, said it has become “an integral part of the social fabric of Australia”.

“TikTok has become a platform that is loved by millions of Australians and used by more than 350,000 businesses, of all shapes and sizes, to reach new customers and markets. This helps to create jobs and put money back into the economy,” Armstrong added.

“Our unique recommendation system focuses on engagement and interests, rather than follower numbers. This allows both new and established businesses to tap into popular trends and culture without the need for big marketing resources.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

TikTok

Latest News

Ticketing Software Disrupter TixSuite Launches In Australia
  • Marketing

Ticketing Software Disrupter TixSuite Launches In Australia

TixSuite – a brand new ticketing model providing ticketing software via subscription – has launched in Australia. Under parent company Eventfinda, TixSuite’s disruptive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ticketing system is ready to tear up the rulebook, with the goal of fixing the broken, outdated methods of legacy ticketing services. TixSuite’s proposition offers a straightforward solution. By selling […]

Slew Of New Board Members Join Women In Media
  • Media

Slew Of New Board Members Join Women In Media

Women in Media proudly announces the expansion of its board of directors, adding three distinguished professionals renowned for their expertise. Bridget Fair, Nicole McInnes, and Pooja Patel join the esteemed board, effective immediately, for a three-year term. Bringing a wealth of experience and insight, Bridget Fair serves as the chief executive officer of Free TV […]

Thrive PR Strengthens Media & Cyber Security Communications Training With Business Journalist Brad Howarth
  • Marketing

Thrive PR Strengthens Media & Cyber Security Communications Training With Business Journalist Brad Howarth

Thrive PR & Communications has relaunched the agency’s bespoke media and presentation training services led by esteemed technology and business journalist Brad Howarth. This expanded range of services now includes a half-day program specifically designed to prepare executives to manage communications relating to cybersecurity incidents and crisis situations. Howarth will head up Thrive’s expanded training […]

Adobe Introduces Next Generation Of Frame.io Accelerating Content Workflow & Collaboration For Every Creative Project
  • Marketing

Adobe Introduces Next Generation Of Frame.io Accelerating Content Workflow & Collaboration For Every Creative Project

Adobe has introduced the all-new Frame.io V4, a flexible, fast and intuitive creative collaboration platform that streamlines and simplifies workflows across content creation and production. As teams and organisations race to meet the accelerating demand for video content, creatives and stakeholders at all stages of development are slowed down by disconnected tools and systems. Frame.io […]

Assembled Media Sees 200% Annual Growth
  • Advertising

Assembled Media Sees 200% Annual Growth

Data-led media planning and buying agency Assembled Media is highlighting the importance of its people in facilitating another year of immense growth. Lead image: (L-R): Chelsea Schultz, Media Associate; Zac Chapman, Managing Director; and Sophie Morris, Graduate Intern (Assembled Academy) at Assembled Media Since its founding in 2020, the agency has experienced a 200 per […]