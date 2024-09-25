TikTok Launches #MadeWithLove “Social Movement” Honouring The Power Of Food, Family & Tradition

TikTok has launched #MadeWithLove, an intergenerational social movement, designed to shine a light on cherished family recipes and the stories behind them.

Joining forces with TikTok is renowned Australian Food Historian Lauren Samuelsson.

“The Australian food landscape is a vibrant multicultural melting pot, where iconic dishes are shaped by our rich history of migration. In addition to heritage, your most loved dish also depends on where you live in Australia. But, sadly, without proper preservation, these unique dishes and the foods themselves are at risk of disappearing.”

#MadeWithLove encourages the enormous, global #FoodTok community, to cook alongside older family members, sharing not only the recipes but the stories behind them.

From all parts of the culinary globe, TikTok has enlisted much-loved creators, like Martha Kalifatidis, MyNonnaFina, Raukura Huata, SosoChrissy and HiMyNameisPriya, to help showcase the diversity of the Australian and New Zealand food culture, from Martha’s Yiayia’s delicious lentil soup to MyNonnaFina sharing her much loved traditional apple fritters.

“TikTok’s #MadeWithLove campaign is a powerful way for the community to connect across generations, as they share their cherished recipes and stories. Whether it’s a grandmother’s special dish or a father’s signature spice mix, these recipes carry love, history, and identity, and we’re proud to provide a platform where they can live on. Food is universal and the FoodTok community, globally, is one of our biggest. As always, our creators are the secret sauce to this campaign and food historian, Lauren Samuelsson, has helped us uncover the rich layers of Australia and New Zealand food culture,” said Simon Bates, head of content for TikTok Australia and New Zealand.

The #MadeWithLove Creators who are taking part in this movement include:

Former Married at First Sight contestant Martha Kalifatidis uses TikTok to give a glimpse into the chaos of her household, where she balances raising a newborn while living with her Greek parents. She brings together four generations to laugh and bond over food.

HiMyNameisPriya’s love for food is deeply rooted in her family’s traditions. Inspired by a special spice mix her father created to remind her of home, Priya shares her culinary creations as a way to connect with her heritage and keep the rich flavours and memories of her culture alive.

From dining in fine restaurants to smoking pig brains in her backyard, Raukura Huata uses her platform to celebrate local Maori dishes. She knows that food does more than fill our bellies, highlighting the cultural traditions and connections she has with food.

Maddie and her Nonna Fina have taken TikTok by storm, sharing heartwarming tutorials on how to make traditional Italian recipes, while also showing their close-knit bond with fun pranks and dances.

Fatimah Omran is incredibly passionate about preserving her family recipes, as this connects her to her culture, family and traditions. She often shares content of her cooking with her mum, and as part of #MadeWithLove shared her famous Kousa Bil Laban (Stuffed Zucchini in Yoghurt Stew) recipe.

When asked about her involvement, Omran said, “Sharing my culture through food is important to me because I want people to experience a taste of my upbringing and traditions. I was excited to be part of TikTok’s MadeWithLove campaign as I was able to honor my mother’s heritage and remind others to hold on to their parents’ and grandparents’ recipes, stories, and the love that connects us across generations.”

Sydney’s viral twins and ARIA-nominated artists, Jordan and Brandon, stole Australia’s hearts by forming an unlikely friendship with 7-year-old neighbour Harper, whose playful interactions with the twins have garnered millions of views on TikTok. Their bake off went viral on their account, with Harper kicking it off by sharing her cheesecake, and they have now shared their Nan’s delicious recipe.

Marcus Costanzo, a former My Kitchen Rules contestant alongside his mum, has always embraced food as a family affair, with his nonna’s green pasta holding a special place in his heart.

Known for her LIVE TikTok cooking show Mob Feed Mondays, Indigenous creator sosoChrissy shares delicious and easy recipes that are inspired by her family and culture.

Maggie Zhou, uses her TikTok to showcase Melbourne’s vibrant cultural scene—and her fabulous outfits. Yet, the culture closest to Maggie’s heart is that of her ancestors. She is currently reigniting her cultural identity by cooking traditional recipes with her mum.

Australian Food Historian, Lauren Samuelsson states, “We can all take part in helping to protect our culinary skills and social practices by learning more about our food culture and its past, and helping to bring it into the future. Our family recipes are more than just meals, they are a reflection of our history, our stories, and the labour of past generations. By preserving these traditions, we not only honour the work of those before us but we can ensure that these flavours, ingredients and stories continue to live on.”

An organisation that understands the need to preserve our family recipes, and has given our campaign the tick of approval is the Country Women’s Association of NSW.

“The CWA of NSW was founded more than a century ago on a platform of advocacy for rural and regional NSW communities, but in uniting women from so many different backgrounds, members also found common interests, like cooking, that helped fuel friendships and strengthen community bonds,” said CWA of NSW President Joy Beames.

“And that’s what cooking and great recipes have always done, and continue to do: bring families and friends together in both the happiest and most challenging of times. Through social media channels like TikTok, there are now even more ways to pass on classic dishes and keep them alive and relevant for new generations of cooks. The #MadeWithLove campaign is another important way we can share our passion for food and the recipes we

cherish most.”