TikTok Focused On “Brand Chem” As It Launches What’s Next 2025 Trend Report

TikTok has unveiled its What’s Next 2025 Trend Report, offering brands strategic insights into emerging trends and consumer behaviour on the platform. The report highlights how TikTok has redefined brand engagement through authentic content, collaborative storytelling, and cultural relevance.

The 2025 report introduces the concept of “Brand Chem,” a shift where brands collaborate with creators and communities to produce transformative content that shapes culture and drives business growth. Sofia Hernandez, TikTok’s Global Head of Business Marketing, noted that 2025 will push creative boundaries even further, with brands and creators joining forces to spark innovation.

Key insights from the report are categorised into three “Trend Signals”:

  1. Brand Fusion: This trend sees brands strengthening connections by partnering with diverse creators for authentic storytelling. By leveraging TikTok’s Creator Marketplace, brands can build lasting bonds through varied, unfiltered content that resonates with specific audience segments.
  2. Identity Osmosis: Brands are evolving alongside shifting consumer values, integrating diverse perspectives into their identity. By engaging with TikTok’s global community, brands can foster inclusivity and empathy, using tools like Symphony Dubbing to communicate across languages.
  3. Creative Catalysts: AI and new creative tools are redefining marketing strategies on TikTok. With features like Symphony Assistant, brands can transform trending content into ready-to-film concepts, while formats like Image Ads help maintain audience engagement by mixing visual storytelling styles.

TikTok’s data-driven approach, supported by insights from 2022 to 2024, emphasises sustainable, culturally resonant strategies for brands to stay ahead. The full What’s Next 2025 report is available on the TikTok Business website.

