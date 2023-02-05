TikTok Finally Launches SoundOn In Australia

TikTok has launched its SoundOn music marketing and distribution platform in Australia.

The platform is designed to empower new and undiscovered artists and is free to join.

It pays 100 per cent of royalties to music creators in the first year and has a range of promotional tools, and help and advice from a dedicated locally based SoundOn team made up of a roster of Australian music industry veterans from a variety of fields, as well as TikTok music experts.

The platform was originally announced in March last year, with US creators eligible to sign up straight away. However, it has taken almost a year for the platform to be launched in Australia, with it officially debuting at Sydney’s Laneway festival over the weekend.

Ollie Wards, director of music for TikTok ANZ said: “TikTok audiences have shown their appetite for music discovery, so for us working with emerging artists and music creators to help distribute & promote their music feels like a natural next step. Our local SoundOn team of A&R, Artists Services and Music Marketers are looking forward to partnering with artists, managers, labels and the Australian Music industry at large, and we’re excited to offer another way for our Aussie artists to get their music heard by global audiences.”

Once an artist signs up on SoundOn, they can upload music directly to TikTok and begin earning royalties when their music is used.

Artists will also have access to audience insight and development and TikTok’s song tab where music is linked to profile pages. SoundOn can also distribute to other music platforms. As a result, fans’ loyalty transcends TikTok and helps artists build audiences on other streaming services and DSPs.