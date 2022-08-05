TikTok Deletes Filter After It Gets Roasted For Being “Fatphobic!”

TikTok is being criticised for a “fatphobic” filter that changes people’s faces to make them look more bloated and adds wrinkles.

The filter became popular in the app around June this year. It makes people’s faces look rounder and more bloated, adding severe-looking wrinkles. The messaging is pretty clear; if you have a chubbier face, it’s a worse face.

TikTok users used it playfully and then shifted back to their normal ‘thinner’ looking faces. The comparison was clearly to show that a slimmer non-wrinkled face was better.

The filter was called, ‘double chin.’

Popular TikToker, Katina Kay, who has millions of followers on the app, used it. Her video using the filter got over 500,000 likes.

However, the filter has also been criticised, perhaps most famously by TikToker @deadnerdpool, who dueted with Katian’s TikTok and said: “First: this filter is super fatphobic.

“Second: as a creator with a large following, you’d think you’d wanna post something positive for young girls to see,” she said.

Anther TikToker responded sarcastically to the filter and said: “Thank god! None of you actually have double chins!” Her video was liked over 250,000 times and led to a pretty interesting conversation in the comments.

TikTok has now deleted the filter.