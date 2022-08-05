TikTok Deletes Filter After It Gets Roasted For Being “Fatphobic!”

TikTok Deletes Filter After It Gets Roasted For Being “Fatphobic!”
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



TikTok is being criticised for a “fatphobic” filter that changes people’s faces to make them look more bloated and adds wrinkles.

The filter became popular in the app around June this year. It makes people’s faces look rounder and more bloated, adding severe-looking wrinkles. The messaging is pretty clear; if you have a chubbier face, it’s a worse face.

TikTok users used it playfully and then shifted back to their normal ‘thinner’ looking faces. The comparison was clearly to show that a slimmer non-wrinkled face was better.

The filter was called, ‘double chin.’

Popular TikToker, Katina Kay, who has millions of followers on the app, used it. Her video using the filter got over 500,000 likes.

@katiana.kay

new dog

♬ original sound – 𝕽𝖕𝖙𝖗_𝖊𝖉𝖎𝖙𝖘

However, the filter has also been criticised, perhaps most famously by TikToker @deadnerdpool, who dueted with Katian’s TikTok and said: “First: this filter is super fatphobic.

“Second: as a creator with a large following, you’d think you’d wanna post something positive for young girls to see,” she said.

@deadnerdpool

#duet with @katiana.kay this filter is just ridiculous #PrimeDayDreamDeals #fatshaming #fatphobia #trend #fyp #selflove #bodypositivity #bodyconfidence #cleftchin #chubby #plussize #follow

♬ original sound – 𝕽𝖕𝖙𝖗_𝖊𝖉𝖎𝖙𝖘

Anther TikToker responded sarcastically to the filter and said: “Thank god! None of you actually have double chins!” Her video was liked over 250,000 times and led to a pretty interesting conversation in the comments.

@justbearock

how are you all so openly fatphobic #PrimeDayDreamDeals #healthjourney #fatpeopleproblems #fatphobia #healthyliving

♬ original sound – 𝕽𝖕𝖙𝖗_𝖊𝖉𝖎𝖙𝖘

TikTok has now deleted the filter.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Katina Kay TikTok

Latest News

Icon Agency Rockets Into PRovoke APAC Fast Movers Rankings Top Five
  • Marketing

Icon Agency Rockets Into PRovoke APAC Fast Movers Rankings Top Five

Integrated communications firm Icon Agency has been ranked the fourth fastest growing agency in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, according to the 2022 PRovoke PR Agency ‘Fast Movers’ rankings. Icon’s fee income for calendar 2021 grew 84.3 per cent, making it the fastest-growing and largest independent agency in Australia. The Melbourne-based indy was ranked […]

Tiger Brokers Offers Mullet Wigs And Free Tickets In Support Of Melbourne Storm
  • Campaigns

Tiger Brokers Offers Mullet Wigs And Free Tickets In Support Of Melbourne Storm

Tiger Brokers, an online broker for millennials and Gen Z, is offering fans the chance to win sideline seats to Melbourne Storm’s Round 21 clash against the Titans at AAMI Park (Friday 5 August 2022). The campaign has reached its peak, and now every Australian can also have the chance to win a Melbourne Storm […]

Fiftyfive5 Nabs Phil Steggals As Part Of APAC Expansion
  • Media

Fiftyfive5 Nabs Phil Steggals As Part Of APAC Expansion

Australian independent insight consultancy Fiftyfive5 has continued its expansion in the APAC region with the appointment of Phil Steggals (pictured) as head of consulting – APAC region. Phil was the ex-managing director of Kadence in Singapore where he built a team of 35 and delivered insight solutions for a wide range of clients, including Bloomberg, […]

MiQ Leaders Talk Cookie-less Future In Upcoming Conference
  • Advertising
  • Technology

MiQ Leaders Talk Cookie-less Future In Upcoming Conference

MiQ APAC CEO Jason Scott (pictured) and MiQ Solutions Consultant Belinda Cooper will address the ‘Big Picture Programmatic Future’ in a keynote address at the upcoming AdTECH:OOH Conference in Sydney on August 17. The AdTECH:OOH Conference returns to Sydney for the fourth consecutive year, as a key stop in the global event series, which includes London, […]

Monnet Cognac Launches In Australia At Dan Murphy’s
  • Marketing

Monnet Cognac Launches In Australia At Dan Murphy’s

Monnet Cognac, a globally renowned cognac crafted in Cognac, France, has officially launched in Australia and is available to purchase at Dan Murphy’s. Monnet is one of the most historical signatures of the Cognac region, and since its founding in 1838, has become known around the world for its ‘art de vivre’ (bringing people together […]