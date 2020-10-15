Thursday TV Wrap: The Bachelorette Struggles To Find The Love

10’s The Bachelorette is struggling to find its feet a week after its debut, with just 534,000 viewers tuning in last night, according to OzTAM metro data.

10’s returning The Bachelorette debuted to 628,000 last week, while Wednesday night saw the show muster 468,000.

Nine had a soft night, with its best entertainment show being Hot Seat with 470,000. Seven’s The Chase did an equally low 496,000, while ABC’s Scottish Vets Down Under did 340,000.

Seven narrowly won the night in primary channel share with 18.0 per cent, Nine followed closely on 17.8 per cent, while 10 did 14.9 per cent, ABC 11.7 per cent and SBS 3.6 per cent.

Here’s how the rest of the night ran.

Over at Seven, news did 962,000, Home and Away did 475,000 and The Front Bar did 339,000.

Nine news did 903,000, ACA did 647,000, Paramedics encore did 367,000 and Kings Cross ER did 294,000. 10’s Gogglebox did 661,000 and The Project did 454,000. Finally, ABC news did 706,000, Escape from the City did 367,000 and 7.30 did 423,000.