Thursday TV Wrap: The Bachelorette Struggles To Find The Love

Thursday TV Wrap: The Bachelorette Struggles To Find The Love
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



10’s The Bachelorette is struggling to find its feet a week after its debut, with just 534,000 viewers tuning in last night, according to OzTAM metro data.

10’s returning The Bachelorette debuted to 628,000 last week, while Wednesday night saw the show muster 468,000.

Nine had a soft night, with its best entertainment show being Hot Seat with 470,000. Seven’s The Chase did an equally low 496,000, while ABC’s Scottish Vets Down Under did 340,000.

Seven narrowly won the night in primary channel share with 18.0 per cent, Nine followed closely on 17.8 per cent, while 10 did 14.9 per cent, ABC 11.7 per cent and SBS 3.6 per cent.

Here’s how the rest of the night ran.

Over at Seven, news did 962,000, Home and Away did 475,000 and The Front Bar did 339,000.

Nine news did 903,000, ACA did 647,000, Paramedics encore did 367,000 and Kings Cross ER did 294,000.

10’s Gogglebox did 661,000 and The Project did 454,000.

Finally, ABC news did 706,000, Escape from the City did 367,000 and 7.30 did 423,000.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

oztam metro TV wrap

Latest News

LOUD Appointed By NSW Trustee & Guardian
  • Advertising

LOUD Appointed By NSW Trustee & Guardian

After a competitive pitch process, Indie agency LOUD has been appointed to bring NSW Trustee & Guardian’s new corporate campaign to market. “LOUD’s understanding of the market and insights surrounding the making of wills and executor services resulted in a creative outcome that’s resonated strongly with audiences through research. We’re excited about this partnership and […]

Thinkerbell Unveils ‘Trojan Peas’ To Stop Your Housemates Pinching Your Häagen-Dazs
  • Campaigns

Thinkerbell Unveils ‘Trojan Peas’ To Stop Your Housemates Pinching Your Häagen-Dazs

Häagen-Dazs recently discovered that 41 per cent of Australians hide their treats so they aren’t stolen by family members or housemates. In response to these findings, Häagen-Dazs and Thinkerbell have developed ‘Trojan Peas’, an incredible new anti-theft innovation to help loyal customers hide their ice cream from others. Leanne Badcock, senior brand manager for Häagen-Dazs […]

ARN Appoints Richie Wright As Adelaide Content Director
  • Media

ARN Appoints Richie Wright As Adelaide Content Director

ARN today announces Richie Wright has been appointed to the position of Content Director in Adelaide.  Richie will begin his new role from Monday, October 19 and will be based in Adelaide working across both Mix102.3 and CRUISE1323. Since joining ARN in 2016, Richie has been based in Sydney in the role of Assistant Content Director for KIIS […]

Pernod Ricard Appoints Emotive As Ceative Agency
  • Advertising

Pernod Ricard Appoints Emotive As Ceative Agency

Pernod Ricard Winemakers has appointed Emotive as their strategic and creative agency across The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm and St Hugo wine. Said Eric Thomson, Pernod Ricard CMO “In our short time working together, Emotive has impressed us with consistent out of the box thinking alongside real strategic nous. They are a passionate bunch, with an […]

From Lockdown To Boomtown, Regional Australia Is The Place To Be
  • Advertising

From Lockdown To Boomtown, Regional Australia Is The Place To Be

More tourists, tree changers and job seekers are flocking to regional Australia than ever before, offering significant opportunities for advertisers to connect with audiences as Boomtown regions swell. The Boomtown collective noted that the nation has experienced a renewed sense of “regionalism” in recent months. Aussies experiencing job loss and a desire to reconnect with […]

Suzuki Reframes The Road In ‘Mindframe’ Brand Campaign Via Deloitte Digital
  • Media

Suzuki Reframes The Road In ‘Mindframe’ Brand Campaign Via Deloitte Digital

In the latest campaign from the For Fun’s Sake brand platform, Suzuki has announced that it is in fact a state of mind…as well as being very much a car. The campaign, which launches with a 30 second brand film, celebrates the unique “Mindframe” of Suzuki’s customers. “If you own a Suzuki you’ll know that […]

Publicis Unveils Better Than Expected Q3 Results As Revenues Dip 5.6% YOY
  • Advertising
  • Media

Publicis Unveils Better Than Expected Q3 Results As Revenues Dip 5.6% YOY

The Paris-headquarted Publicis Groupe has reported a 5.6 per cent decline in organic revenues YOY for the July to September quarter. Market by market, organic revenue fell nine per cent in Europe, including 10.6 per cent in the UK and 13.8 per cent in France. APAC  – where Australia plays – was down nine per cent […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Honda Releases “This Is Not a Prototype” For Funky-Looking All-Electric Honda e
  • Campaigns

Honda Releases “This Is Not a Prototype” For Funky-Looking All-Electric Honda e

After winning the European pitch for Honda’s all-new electric car last year, creative agencies Sid Lee and Hakuhodoare have released a 360 campaign for the launch of the all-electric Honda e. The Honda eis a revolution in automaking, driven by Honda’s daring initiative to produce exclusively hybrid and electric vehicles by2022. This transition, from prototype […]

Getting The Brand Back Together
  • Opinion

Getting The Brand Back Together

In this guest post, James Fitzjohn (main photo), group engagement lead at Wunderman Thompson in Perth, says there’s a lot brands can learn from the way music bands market themselves… I used to equate the demise of ‘band branding’ as another death knell to the state of the music in 2020; conveniently side-stepping the fact […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Light painting between the rock formations in the Costa Brava coastline.
  • Media

Getty Images And iStock To Award $20,000 In Grants

Getty Images and its subsidiary iStock have announced the launch of its latest Creative Bursary, ‘Definition Future’. Designed to support emerging creative talent, the Creative Bursary will award three grants of US$10,000, $7,000 and $3,000, respectively, to provide much-needed financial support and mentorship during a time of incredible change and countless challenges. The Getty Images […]

Apple Roasted For New iPhone Design
  • Media

Apple Roasted For New iPhone Design

The iPhone undoubtedly ranks as one of humankind's most dazzling achievements, yet it's still not stopping the moaners.