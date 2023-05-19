Thursday TV Ratings: Viewers Sign Up For MasterChef’s Barramundi

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
Here at B&T, we like nothing more than getting our viewers ravenously hungry before lunch which is why we’ve taken the opportunity to showcase the Barramundi that featured on yesterday’s MasterChef Australia.

Last night the contestants were charged with bringing this fishy recipe to life, and looking at the pictures, they did a pretty good job!

A total of 421,000 metro viewers signed up for Network 10’s cooking show last night, putting it in the top ten for entertainment.

You can read an exclusive interview with MasterChef judge Melissa Leong here.  

For the whole day, Seven’s The Chase took the top spot with 538,000 metro viewers signing up to watch. Home and Away, also Seven, pulled in 463,000 views.

Nine’s NRL Live pulled in a total of 382,000 views.

Seven News was the most-watched show of the night with 945,000 views, followed by Nine News with 737,000 views, and Nine’s Current Affair with 576,000 views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 30.1 per cent, followed by Nine with 29.4 per cent, Network 10 with 16.3 per cent, the ABC with 15.0 per cent and SBS with 9.3 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
29.4%30.1%16.3%15.0%9.3%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network945,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network867,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network737,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network720,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network576,000
6THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network538,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV530,000
8HOME AND AWAYSeven Network463,000
9MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA THURSNetwork 10421,000
107.30-EVABC TV406,000

