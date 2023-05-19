Thursday TV Ratings: Viewers Sign Up For MasterChef’s Barramundi

Here at B&T, we like nothing more than getting our viewers ravenously hungry before lunch which is why we’ve taken the opportunity to showcase the Barramundi that featured on yesterday’s MasterChef Australia.

Last night the contestants were charged with bringing this fishy recipe to life, and looking at the pictures, they did a pretty good job!

A total of 421,000 metro viewers signed up for Network 10’s cooking show last night, putting it in the top ten for entertainment.

You can read an exclusive interview with MasterChef judge Melissa Leong here.

For the whole day, Seven’s The Chase took the top spot with 538,000 metro viewers signing up to watch. Home and Away, also Seven, pulled in 463,000 views.

Nine’s NRL Live pulled in a total of 382,000 views.

Seven News was the most-watched show of the night with 945,000 views, followed by Nine News with 737,000 views, and Nine’s Current Affair with 576,000 views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 30.1 per cent, followed by Nine with 29.4 per cent, Network 10 with 16.3 per cent, the ABC with 15.0 per cent and SBS with 9.3 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 29.4% 30.1% 16.3% 15.0% 9.3%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 945,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 867,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 737,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 720,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 576,000 6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 538,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 530,000 8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 463,000 9 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA THURS Network 10 421,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 406,000