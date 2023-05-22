Sunday TV Ratings: Farmer Gets A Wife And Seven Gets The Crown

It was a win for love-hungry farmers last night as farmers Brad and Brenton chose the women that they want to spend the rest of their lives with.

It was also a win for view-hungry Seven, who emerge victorious as the most-watched channel of last night with a 32.4 per cent share of channel views.

Farmer Wants A Wife was the most-watched entertainment show of last night with 737,000 views. Meanwhile, views for Seven News crossed the one million mark with 1,041,000 views.

Network 10’s MasterChef was the second most-watched show in entertainment with 492,000 overnight metro viewers.

Meanwhile, kid’s show Bluey continued its journey to worldwide dominance with 492,000 viewers signing up to watch.

Nine’s The Summit pulled in a total of 441,000 views and ABC’s Grand Designs pulled in 417,000 views.

A total of 360,000 metro viewers watched Seven’s AFL.

A total of 355,000 views signed up for Nine’s 60 minutes and 305,000 watched 10’s The Project.

Coming in behind Seven was Nine with 27.2 per cent of views, network 10 with 18.3 per cent of views, the ABC with 14 per cent and SBS with 8.1 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 27.2% 32.4% 18.3% 14.0% 8.1%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 1,041,000 2 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 831,000 3 FARMER WANTS A WIFE – FINALE PART 2 Seven Network 737,000 4 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 546,000 5 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA SUN Network 10 492,000 6 BLUEY-SU ABC Kids/ABC TV Plus 492,000 7 THE SUMMIT -SUN Nine Network 441,000 8 GRAND DESIGNS-EV ABC TV 417,000 9 7NEWS SPOTLIGHT Seven Network 362,000 10 SEVEN’S AFL: SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOOTBALL Seven Network 360,000