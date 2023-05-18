Wednesday TV Ratings: Travel Guides Get Messy In Rural NSW

Why have dignity when you can have fame? The travel guides stayed closer to home yesterday as they got better acquainted with rural Australia.

Amongst the many delights of the New South Wales Riverina and Victorian High Country was a lemon meringue pie eating contest. Which, it transpires, is harder than it looks.

What was a loss for the contestant’s dignity, however, was a win for Nine. The show was the most-watched entertainment show of the night with 622,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

This helped Nine (just) win the largest slice of the pie (excuse the pun) with a total audience share of 28.3 per cent.

It just nudged above Seven with 28.1 per cent, Network 10 with 17.6 per cent, the ABC with 15.9 per cent and SBS with 10.1 per cent.

Seven’s The Chase was the second most-watched show entertainment show of the night with 549,000 views. Seven’s Home and Away pulled in 473,000 views and The 1% Club (also Seven) had 469,000 views.

Network 10’s MasterChef Australia had a total of 408,000 views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.3% 28.1% 17.6% 15.9% 10.1%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 964,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 902,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 779,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 777,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 680,000 6 TRAVEL GUIDES Nine Network 622,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 549,000 8 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 533,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 473,000 10 THE 1% CLUB Seven Network 469,000