Tuesday TV Ratings: The Chase Wins Entertainment, Nine Wins Night

It was a win for The Chase last night, with a total of 552,000 metro viewers signing up to watch the family quiz show.

Meanwhile, Network 10’s MasterChef continued to draw eyeballs. The cooking show was the second most-watched entertainment show last night with 492,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

Nine’s Hot Seat and Seven’s Home and Away both pulled in 440,000 metro viewers.

Nine’s The Summit had 428,000 views and Network 10’s The Cheap Seats had 399,000 views.

Seven’s News was the most-watched news show of the night with 945,000, Nine News had 835,000 views and ABC pulled in 573,000 eyeballs.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.4% 24.9% 19.2% 17.4% 10.1%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 945,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 881,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 835,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 813,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 666,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 573,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 552,000 8 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA TUES Network 10 492,000 9 HOT SEAT Nine Network 440,000 10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 440,000