Thursday TV Ratings: The Chase Wins The Night For Entertainment

Never underestimate the power of a good quiz show – Seven’s The Chase once again took the top spot for entertainment last night with 428,000 metro viewers watching.

Despite winning the top spot for entertainment, Seven just missed out on the overall crown with 27,0 per cent of views, compared to Nine’s 27.3 per cent.

A total of 799,000 metro viewers signed up to watch Seven News last night. Meanwhile 428,000 metro viewers watched The Chase and 389,000 metro viewers watched Home and Away.

A peak of 653,000 metro viewers watched the news last night and 563,000 metro viewers watched A Current Affair.

A total of 389,000 metro viewers watched RBT and 322,000 metro viewers watched Hot Seat.

Network 10’s Amazing Race Australia pulled in 353,000 metro views and The Project pulled in 248,000 metro views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 27.3% 27.0% 16.9% 19.9% 9.0%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 799,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 760,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 653,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 635,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 563,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 500,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 428,000 8 7.30-EV ABC TV 397,000 9 RBT Nine Network 389,000 10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 389,000