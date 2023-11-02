Wednesday TV Ratings: Fowler Leads Matildas Charge Against Taiwan

Matilda Mary Fowler led the charge against Chinese Taipei last night, scoring a sensational goal from 20 metres outside of the box.

The crowd, naturally, went wild and it wasn’t long before teammates Sam Kerr and Tameka Yallop also scored goals against the Taipei team.

With a 3-0 victory, the Matildas must beat Uzbekistan to secure their spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A total of 456,000 metro viewers watched the game last night on Network 10.

A total of 709,000 metro viewers watched Nine News last night, whilst 621,000 metro viewers watched A Current Affair. A total of 328,000 metro viewers watched Hot Seat.

Seven News had 806,000 metro viewers tune in last night. 458,000 people watched quiz show The Chase Australia and 398,000 people watched Home and Away.

As well as the 456,000 who watched the Matildas game, 328,000 people watched The Amazing Race Australia and 252,000 people watched The Project.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 24.1% 26.0% 24.1% 18.2% 7.6%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 806,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 763,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 709,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 671,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 621,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 484,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 458,000 8 FOOTBALL: MATILDAS V CHINESE TAIPEI Network 10 456,000 9 HARD QUIZ S5 RPT ABC TV 432,000 10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 398,000