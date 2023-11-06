Sunday TV Ratings: A Seismic Win For Nine’s The Block Finale Although Metro Numbers Down YOY

It was an unquestionable ratings win for Nine’s The Block last night with a total of 1,592,000 viewers signing up to watch the winner announced.

A total of 1,274,000 signed up to watch the final itself.

All this helped Nine win the night overall, with the channel taking a 47.5 per cent audience share – largely dwarfing Seven’s 22.3 per cent, the ABC;s 14.5 per cent and Network 10’s 9.4 per cent.

Despite the clear win, the metro figures were marginally down on last year when the final pulled in 1,692,000 viewers. This may not necessarily reflect a decrease in overall viewers but could instead reflect a shift in viewer habits.

Elsewhere in entertainment, Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail picked up 389,000 metro viewers and Annika picked up 377,000 metro viewers.

Nine

As well as The Block which had 1,592,000 metro views. Nine News pulled in a total of 784,000 metro views and Nine News Late pulled in 417,000 metro views.

Seven 

Seven News pulled in a total of 810,000 metro views, The 1% Club had 526,000 metro views. Border Security pulled in a total of 326,000 metro views and Homocide With Ron Iddles pulled in 245,000 metro views.

Network 10 

10 News First  picked up 218,000 metro views and The Project picked up 187,000 metro viewers.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
47.5%22.3%9.4%14.5%6.3%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1THE BLOCK -WINNER ANNOUNCEDNine Network1,592,000
2THE BLOCK -GRAND FINALNine Network1,274,000
3SEVEN NEWS – SUNSeven Network810,000
4NINE NEWS SUNDAYNine Network784,000
560 MINUTESNine Network758,000
6THE 1% CLUBSeven Network526,000
7ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EVABC TV464,000
8NINE NEWS LATE -SUNNine Network417,000
9JOANNA LUMLEY’S SPICE TRAIL ADVENTURE-EVABC TV389,000
10ANNIKA-EVABC TV377,000



