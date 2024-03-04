‘This Is A True Story’: Apple Campaign Saves Australian Hearts

Apple’s new Australian campaign hits home with true stories of the life-saving health features the Apple watch offers.

Apple has released a new emotion-fueled campaign in Australia via TBWA\Media Arts Lab Sydney to show Australians authentic experiences where the Apple Watch could save your life.

The campaign films follow Australians Bruce and Lexie, who share their personal stories about how Fall Detection and Low Heart Rate Notification features have helped them in unforeseen circumstances.

Bruce Mildenhall was out on his typical cycling route in the Macedon Ranges Victoria when he was unexpectedly hit by a kangaroo. His Apple watch detected the hard fall and called emergency services and shared his location while notifying his wife.

Lexie Northcott lives an active lifestyle, regularly hiking with her mum Karla through the Australian bush. Lexie would receive notifications that her heart rate was low throughout the day and dismissed these notifications as a stereotypical sign of being fit.

When Lexie went to the doctor due to these notifications, she was made aware of a serious heart blockage, leading to emergency surgery for a pacemaker to be installed.

The campaign will appear across a broad channel of media, including TV, TVO, cinema, online video, and digital and social media.

Production Credits:

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Sydney

Production Company: Collider

Director: John Hillcoat

Music: MassiveMusic

Artist: Eee Gee