Thinkerbell Wants Us To Give A XXXX About The Environment, Imagining A Horror World With No Beer

Lion has unveiled the latest expression of its “Give a XXXX” brand campaign with a new TVC, OOH, digital and social for the iconic Australian beer, XXXX, via Thinkerbell.

XXXX, one of Queensland’s most iconic beer brands, with a rich 144-year history, showcases the new “Give a XXXX” campaign to celebrate the brand’s unwavering commitment to the Aussie good life.

The creative was developed by Thinkerbell, showcasing a dystopian future without beer to rally Aussies into action to “Give a XXXX” about the world and environment.

The campaign launched on Sunday, which highlighted how the end of the world would lead to the end of beer, encouraging people to “Give a XXXX”. It compels people to ‘live life like beer depends on it’, as beer’s survival really does depend on how we treat the planet.

The new work is underpinned by a range of out-of-home and digital executions across heartland Queensland and regional New South Wales, highlighting the brand’s latest ‘Give a XXXX’ positioning.

Lion’s chief marketing officer, Anubha Sahasrabuddhe, said the new TVC encourages beer drinkers to lean into the things that matter to them the most:

“The platform is a call to arms for beer drinkers to give a XXXX about the things that matter most to them. The idea is about embracing the growing importance and recognition of what the XXXX matters, which shows through conscious effort, people reap the rewards of a good life and things that matter to them the most across the country.”

Thinkerbell’s national chief creative Jim Ingram said the idea represents a modern mindset about what Queenslanders truly care about.

Ingram said: “As an iconic Australian brand, XXXX has a role to play in encouraging Queenslanders to care about the things they give a XXXX about – and giving a XXXX can be about anything, the community, your mates or in this case the end of the world, and therefore… the end of beer”.

It is supported by a multi-channel national campaign running across TV, outdoor and digital channels.

Credits
Client: Lion
Creative Agency: Thinkerbell Media Agency: UM Production:
FINCH
The Editors
Big Sync

