Thinkerbell Wants Us To Give A XXXX About The Environment, Imagining A Horror World With No Beer

The campaign launched on Sunday, which highlighted how the end of the world would lead to the end of beer, encouraging people to “Give a XXXX”. It compels people to ‘live life like beer depends on it’, as beer’s survival really does depend on how we treat the planet.

The new work is underpinned by a range of out-of-home and digital executions across heartland Queensland and regional New South Wales, highlighting the brand’s latest ‘Give a XXXX’ positioning.

Lion’s chief marketing officer, Anubha Sahasrabuddhe, said the new TVC encourages beer drinkers to lean into the things that matter to them the most:

“The platform is a call to arms for beer drinkers to give a XXXX about the things that matter most to them. The idea is about embracing the growing importance and recognition of what the XXXX matters, which shows through conscious effort, people reap the rewards of a good life and things that matter to them the most across the country.”