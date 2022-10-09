Thinkerbell Shrinks Bondi’s Skatepark In New Work For Hot Wheels

To celebrate the Australian launch of Hot Wheels Skate, the iconic brand’s first-ever foray into skate toys, Thinkerbell and Hot Wheels have shrunk Australia’s most iconic skatepark – Bondi Skatepark – to a 1:36 scale miniature especially designed for fingerboarding.

The one-of-a-kind miniature Bondi Skatepark sculpture made its way to Bondi to mark the official launch. Professional Australian skateboarder Poppy Starr Olsen, Olympian Jarryd Hughes, and up-and-coming skater Ruby Trew were the first to try it out alongside local kids and fingerboard talent – all captured and turned into a skateboarding vs. fingerboarding content video for their socials.

Libby McEniry, senior marketing manager, Hot Wheels, said: “Through this launch, we set out to drive mainstream awareness around the new product launch and to get kids who are interested in skateboarding to see Hot Wheels Skate as a brand that offers a path to mastery, for those less advance in the fingerboarding category.”

Arguably the world’s most influential skateboarder, Tony Hawk, who has worked with Hot Wheels to create the line of fingerboards, has endorsed the one-of-a-kind miniature Bondi Skatepark. Tony Hawk says: “I’m excited to finally introduce this epic new line of fingerboards to Australia. And it’s flattering to know their first sessions will be on a scaled-down build of Bondi Skatepark: a park I’ve enjoyed skating many times over the last three decades”.

While the exclusive miniature sculpture isn’t available in store, the Bondi Skatepark replica will be touring skate and extreme sports events and also skate shops and big retailers across Australia.