Think HQ Opens Four-Person Sydney Office

Melbourne-founded social change agency Think HQ has opened a new office in Surry Hills with a team of four.

Lead image L-R: Blake Mason, Nickie Flambouras, Tom Hines and Jen Sharpe.

The Sydney team is comprised of group account director Blake Mason, account directors Tom Hines and Nickie Flambouras and account manager Evie McCullough.

Think HQ founder and managing director Jen Sharpe said, “At a time when many brands and agencies are just embarking on their journey addressing social impact and purpose, Think HQ has been operating for 13 years with an unwavering positive impact at our core. We believed it was time we entered the country’s biggest market to share our unique approach to inclusive communications and creative with even more organisations.”

“I can’t think of a better team to kick off our Sydney operations in earnest. Their diverse and complementary skills cover so many bases, and they will work in seamlessly with our expert CALD, First Nations, creative and production teams and resources in Melbourne as needed too.”

Mason brings more than 12 year’s marketing and communications expertise with NPF, government and corporate organisations including across strategy, stakeholder engagement, CALD and Indigenous communications, media, arts and tourism, environment, and financial, health, and human services. He joined Think HQ from Herd MSL where he spent more than five years.

Flambouras joins from a four-year role as manager, community engagement at Multicultural NSW. Prior to that, she spent seven years as manager, multicultural programs and engagement at the AFL. Her diverse background in for-purpose work also includes roles with the Children’s Medical Research Institute, The Shepherd Centre and Youthsafe. On the creative production front, Nickie is also an Impact Producer for Think Films.

“It is a real privilege to join Think HQ. I’m looking forward to sharing my skills and experience with the team across the network and embarking on my own journey of growth and opportunity. Multiculturalism continues to add a real vibrancy to Australia, and I am happy to be doing my bit to connect projects to people,” Flambouras said.

“The values at Think HQ were very appealing and aligned nicely with what I wanted from my next position. To also know I would be working on social impact projects and continuing to promote social cohesion and community harmony across Australia was a real bonus. There’s so much to learn, so much to share, and plenty to be curious about. I can’t wait to get stuck into the work.”

Hines joined Think HQ from Bite Communications where he worked as senior account manager, and brings creative skills across content, editorial and digital publishing gained in roles with AthletesVoice and Fox Sports Australia.

McCullough has spent four years working in communications and event management roles in the NFP sector, most recently as communications manager at Ireland’s leading international affairs think-tank, the Institute of International and European Affairs.