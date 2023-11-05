Think Forward 2024: Report Describes A ‘Social Reckoning’ For Brands In Value-Driven Online Spaces

Think Forward 2024: Report Describes A ‘Social Reckoning’ For Brands In Value-Driven Online Spaces
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Global socially-led creative agency We Are Social today launched the latest edition of its annual trends report, Think Forward 2024.

This year’s report, titled ‘The Social Reckoning’, examines how, in a backdrop of increased commercialisation and commodification, people on social media are rethinking and reframing their worth. They are examining the value derived from their attention and participation, their communities, and their creativity.

Think Forward 2024 explains how this new sense of value has played out across social, from the de-influencing trend helping creators flex what they know rather than what they have to the debate around users being able to buy their way into verification on X (formerly Twitter). It argues that cultural phenomena like 2023’s ‘Barbiemania’ demonstrate that people will willingly buy into manufactured hype as long as it makes space for community, creativity, and play.

We Are Social has highlighted five trends within ‘The Social Reckoning’ theme, exploring how each is expected to shape social media in the next 12 months and demonstrating how brands can use these within their marketing strategies.

Think Forward is compiled by We Are Social’s cultural insights team, gathering insights from teams on the ground across its 19 global markets. This was combined with interviews with external experts to help We Are Social understand broad cultural context, the social media zeitgeist and voices outside the mainstream.

The five trends covered in Think Forward 2024 are:

Attention Layering

Having reached peak stimulus with ‘sludge content’, the attention economy is shifting gears. The most forward-thinking users, creators, and culture-leading brands are toying with other modes of bringing people in – ones that turn away from hyper-stimulation.

Post-Representation

People – whether minorities, disempowered groups, or just users writ large – still value representation. But in today’s culture, there’s less faith in the power of representation alone. As notions of identity compound and deepen, communities want to see messy complexity over neat narratives.

Offline Internet

People are looking for more interaction between on- and offline worlds. Today, characters, communities, and behaviours born on the internet are moving seamlessly into offline worlds. And this interplay isn’t just tolerated – it’s expected.

Everyday Fandom

The year of Barbenheimer and the Eras Tour has made it clear: in search of mainstream collectivity, everyday users are acting like ultra-fans. The lines between fan and non-fan are increasingly blurred, as we all engage in fan behaviours and immerse ourselves in collective moments.

Mischief Mode

As social media and the internet become more commoditised, users are breaking out of its commercial structures in an attempt to reclaim creativity. Amidst the homogenisation of online spaces, there’s a compelling counter-trend emerging, spearheaded by younger generations.

“This year’s Think Forward report highlights the power of culture to truly connect with consumers. But social and culture never sleep and so for brands to successfully navigate the shifting landscape, they must move beyond simple sponsored content, and develop a fluency in culture, focussing on authentically engaging communities and bringing together online and offline conversations and connections,” said Suzie Shaw, CEO at We Are Social Australia.




Please login with linkedin to comment

We Are Social

Latest News

Brown Family Wine Group Brings Its Family Of Brands Together Online
  • Marketing

Brown Family Wine Group Brings Its Family Of Brands Together Online

For over 130 years, the Brown Family Wine Group has thrived on a spirit of innovation and adventure, from the vineyards to winemaking and across every part of the business. It’s this same spirit which has led the business to re-imagine it’s online brand presence. The result is a seamless online hub showcasing its amazing […]

Gillette & Braun Partner With Movember To Support Men With Testicular Cancer
  • Marketing

Gillette & Braun Partner With Movember To Support Men With Testicular Cancer

This November, grooming brands Gillette and Braun have signed a major partnership with Movember, the not-for-profit organisation supporting men living with testicular cancer and prostate cancer and struggling with mental health. In Australia, one in five men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. One man globally dies by suicide every minute. Testicular […]

Dolly Parton Among Famous Faces At This Year’s ARIA Awards
  • Media

Dolly Parton Among Famous Faces At This Year’s ARIA Awards

An all-Australian star lineup of artists including G Flip, Budjerah, DMA’S, Brad Cox, Fanny Lumsden, Jessica Mauboy, Meg Mac and Peach PRC is set to perform at the 2023 ARIA Awards. Presenters include Troye Sivan, Dolly Parton, Baker Boy, Claudia Karvan, Dylan Alcott, Marcia Hines, Cub Sport, Dermot Kennedy, Jack River, Jessica Mauboy, Joel Corry, Kate Ceberano, Pia Miranda, […]

Record Quarter For Pureprofile
  • Technology

Record Quarter For Pureprofile

Pureprofile has announced a record quarterly continuing business revenue of $12.3m and record quarterly continuing business EBITDA (excl significant items) of $1.5m in Q1 FY24. Pureprofile Limited (ASX: PPL or the Company) has announced its Q1 FY24 business update for the period ended 30 September 2023. Q1 FY24 Highlights: Data & Insights and Platform delivered […]

Lakeba Group Expands Into UAE With AstroLabs
  • Marketing

Lakeba Group Expands Into UAE With AstroLabs

Australian-based technology venture studio, Lakeba Group has announced its partnership with Dubai-based AstroLabs as it expands its operations into the Middle East. Lead image: L to R-  Giuseppe Porcelli – Lakeba Group executive chairman and CEO. Alex Nicholls – AstroLabs director of KSA Expansion. Lakeba says that as Dubai continues to grow its ambitions and […]

Fancy Films Recertifies As A B Corp
  • Marketing

Fancy Films Recertifies As A B Corp

In the recertification process Fancy Films were keen to prove that despite our industry being completely shut down during Covid, we had stuck true to our purpose and prioritised our pro bono work and our B Corp values. The end result is we have not only grown but we are thriving as evidenced by the increase in score from 89.4 in 2020 to 116.6 in 2023.

The Next Evolution For Ground Control Data & Marketing Evolution
  • Marketing

The Next Evolution For Ground Control Data & Marketing Evolution

Ground Control Data, a trans-Tasman provider of data-driven marketing solutions, and Marketing Evolution, a New York-based pioneer in generative marketing attribution, announced today a strategic partnership to launch people-based marketing attribution in Australia and New Zealand.

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction
  • Advertising

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction

Momentum partners with AIRBAG to help prevent koala extinction in a new campaign featuring Mark Coles Smith  A new integrated campaign from Momentum Worldwide Australia and AIRBAG draws attention to the startling plight of koalas, one of Australia’s most iconic native animals and symbol of the country.  Featuring award-winning indigenous actor Mark Coles Smith, the campaign […]