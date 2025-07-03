DoubleVerify & IAS launch Attention Measurement For Snapchat

DoubleVerify and IAS have launched separate tools that measure attention on Snapchat.

DV Authentic Attention for Social will first launch with Snap, combining timely platform signals with eye-tracking insights.

The new solution marks an expansion of DV’s attention measurement capabilities, now spanning open web, connected TV (CTV), and social media–unlocking a more complete view of cross-platform effectiveness.

“Snap’s immersive, high-impact environment makes it an ideal platform to demonstrate how attention can drive better outcomes across social environments,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “This will give advertisers further visibility into how users engage with their campaigns, transforming how performance is measured and empowering smarter, more impactful media investment decisions.”

The solution enables advertisers to assess media performance on Snapchat with greater precision, helping inform budget decisions, validate campaign impact, and drive stronger ROI. DV Authentic Attention offers three main metrics to provide brands with actionable insights into their campaign performance:

Ad Focus – Evaluates the ad’s ability to capture eye gaze, helping marketers understand the likelihood of an ad reaching users.

– Evaluates the ad’s ability to capture eye gaze, helping marketers understand the likelihood of an ad reaching users. Dwell Time – Measures how long an ad holds a user’s attention, quantifying in seconds the focus each ad receives to inform creative optimisation.

– Measures how long an ad holds a user’s attention, quantifying in seconds the focus each ad receives to inform creative optimisation. Attention Index – Offers an overall measure of attention on Snap and enables advertisers to benchmark their results against peer performance within their vertical.

IAS attention measurement tool

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has formed a strategic partnership with Snap Inc. and Lumen Research to bring customised attention measurement to Snapchat.

Snap Attention Measurement will now enable advertisers to directly and seamlessly gain social attention metrics combining Lumen eye-tracking and IAS’s AI-powered media quality data to create a bespoke Snapchat attention score within the IAS Signal platform.

“Advertisers are increasingly seeking deeper understanding into how consumers engage with their media,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of Integral Ad Science. “Our new first-to-market partnership with Snap and Lumen Research creates a complete view of attention. It unifies real-world user data with media quality data to provide a holistic understanding of attention to drive media performance in a leading global social platform.”

Snap Attention Measurement with IAS and Lumen Research gives advertisers:

A custom attention metric on Snapchat: Go beyond viewability measurement and leverage key attention insights within IAS Signal, powered by Lumen’s attention model and combined with IAS’s media quality metrics for attention measurement on Snapchat to understand media performance and engagement.

A holistic view of attention metrics across channels: Seamlessly view Snap Attention and IAS Quality Attention Measurement across platforms and channels.

Trusted Third-Party Measurement: Providing advertisers with trusted, independent third-party attention measurement to support their campaign performance goals.

Attention measurement powered by Lumen Research for Snap uses eye tracking technology, backed by the world’s largest opt-in dataset, enabling advertisers to move beyond viewability metrics and gain deeper, more actionable insights into consumer behaviour and real attention.