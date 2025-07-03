Showpo CEO Jane Lu Stars In New Campaign For Microsoft Copilot+ PCs Via Giant Squid

Microsoft Australia has partnered up with Giant Squid to launch a new brand campaign for Copilot+ PCs featuring Jane Lu, founder and CEO of Showpo.

Entrepreneur, Shark Tank judge and business mentor Jane Lu, refers to herself as The Lazy CEO—though her reality is very different! Instead, Jane lives by Bill Gates’ dictum that ‘a lazy person will find the easiest way to do difficult tasks,’—and that’s why she perfectly embodies the core promise of Copilot+ PCs.

Lu showcases how smarter AI-powered tech empowers users to achieve more with less effort.

The campaign kicked off the way many good things do: in the comments section. When Jane posted a video showing her old laptop ruined by a leaky water bottle, Microsoft’s Chris Bright commented back immediately with a simple message: “Sorry to hear about your laptop Jane, but don’t worry, we got you.”

A few days (and one DM) later, Jane shared a new video with her followers. Microsoft had delivered on their word, sending her a brand-new Lenovo Copilot+ Laptop PC. The post quickly gained traction, setting the tone for what came next.

At the centre of the campaign is a cheeky ‘Day in the Life’ film starring Jane, where she puts her new Copilot+ PC through its paces. From the moment she removes her sleep mask, to slipping into a first class seat to Paris, Jane’s AI-powered Copilot+ device helps her “Level Up” at key points through the workday: live translating from French in a video call, instantly recalling all her file interactions, helping her find a specific dress she spotted weeks before—and still retaining enough battery for a video binge. The epitome of working smart.

The campaign taps into an emerging shift in how Australians think about work, ambition, and the ways AI can do the heavy lifting to enhance productivity. It rolls out across digital, social, influencer, and earned media.

“Jane might be famous as the Lazy CEO, but as anyone who knows her would testify, she is anything but lazy—she’s an optimiser. At Microsoft we want to empower every person and every organisation to achieve more, by being more productive. Copilot+ PCs bring the power of AI to where you are every day, right in front of you, learning about you and helping you optimise every aspect of your day.” said Chris Bright, Microsoft device partner sales lead.

“Giant Squid delivered a campaign along with an ambassador we absolutely love, to decode the product features and convey the benefits of Copilot+ PCs, in a fun, original campaign.”

“AI is such a game-changer—but ultimately people just want to know how it can make their lives easier. We asked ourselves: “What if laziness was a productivity superpower?” added Dennis Spring, executive creative director and founder of Giant Squid.

“That led us to “Work Smarter, Live Lazier” as our “monster impact” idea for Microsoft. In Jane’s authentic, unfiltered social personality and her Lazy CEO philosophy, we found the perfect fit: smart, successful, tech-savvy, energetic, fun and always looking for smarter ways to do things. She put so much of herself into the campaign—we couldn’t think of a better partner for our new Microsoft Copilot+ PC campaign.”

Jane Lu commented: “Partnering with Microsoft is very exciting—and it’s such a perfect alignment with my brand and approach to business. Working on this campaign was so much fun and the Giant Squid team was brilliant. As a business owner, I’ve collaborated with many brands and agencies—this was honestly one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. We’re looking forward to bringing you more!”

The work is the first under the new Microsoft Copilot+ PC Commercial brand in Australia, with more content, creator partnerships, and brand moments to roll-out throughout the year, across TV, online video, OOH, press, digital and social channels along with owned channels and events.

Credits:

Client: Microsoft Australia

Client Lead: Chris Bright

Channel Partners: Lenovo (Device Partner), Ingram Micro (Distribution Partner)

Brand Partner: Jane Lu (The Lazy CEO) & Jemma McKenzie

Creative Agency & Production Company: Giant Squid

Executive Creative Director: Dennis Spring

Content & Delivery Director: Malcolm O’Brien

Producer: Alex Protopapa

Director: Davros

Cinematographer: Cesar Salmeron ACS

Gaffer: Steve Schofield

Sound Recordist: Dante Florez

Sound Designer: John Vella