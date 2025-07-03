Australian Greek Community Outraged Over “Disappointing & Insensitive” Kia Tasman Ad

Kia Australia has come under fire from members of the Greek Australian community over the latest chapter in its high-profile “Tasman Town” campaign, following the debut of a new TV ad during Game 2 of the State of Origin.

The segment features Collingwood great Peter Daicos, known as the “Macedonian Marvel,” operating a marble benchtop business dubbed “Macedonian Marble.” However, it’s the backdrop of Parthenon-style pillars that has sparked outrage.

The Greek Herald received multiple messages from concerned readers about the scene, with many expressing alarm at the use of classical Greek imagery in tandem with contested terminology.

“It’s disappointing and insensitive,” said Steven, one of several readers who flagged the ad. “To feature imagery clearly referencing Greek heritage, like the Parthenon, and then label it as ‘Macedonian Marble’ sends the wrong message. It blurs history and disrespects Greece’s cultural identity.”

Sotiris Hatzimanolis, editor-in-chief of Melbourne-based national Greek community newspaper Neos Kosmos, likened the use of the symbol to the “misrepresentation of Uluru in Australian culture”. He told B&T that “the way the symbol is presented is misinformative and insulting to the Greek community”.

The controversy centres on the phrase “Macedonian Marble,” which some Greek Australians view as a reference that contradicts the 2018 Prespa Agreement.

That agreement formally settled a long-standing diplomatic dispute between Greece and its northern neighbour, now officially called the Republic of North Macedonia. A key provision of the deal was a mutual commitment to avoid cultural appropriation or misrepresentation, particularly regarding ancient Hellenic history and symbols.

For many in the Greek diaspora, the combination of ancient Greek iconography and the “Macedonian” label feels like a deliberate, or at best careless, provocation.

“This isn’t about politics, it’s about respecting cultural heritage,” another reader told The Greek Herald. “When companies use powerful cultural symbols in marketing, they have a responsibility to be accurate and sensitive”.

Kia declined to comment on the record but noted that the “Macedonian Marble” scene was a tongue-in-cheek nod to Peter Daicos’ well-known nickname, “The Macedonian Marvel.” The company also said the pillars shown were intended to be generic architectural elements, similar to those found at the Archaeological Museum of North Macedonia.

Innocean, the creative agency behind the campaign, declined to comment on the matter.

The broader Tasman Town campaign has been a year-long, celebrity-packed marketing effort to promote Kia’s first ute. Phase three of the campaign sees Ash Barty move into a fixer-upper, prompting an all-star tradie rescue led by sporting legends including Luc Longley, Erin Phillips, Geoff Toovey, and Rafael Nadal, among others.