“These Companies Are Broken!” A ‘Woke’ Miller Lite Beer Ad’s Resurfaced & Cue The Rage

If you’ve been following B&T’s extensive coverage of the Bud Light/trans fiasco of late you’d know Americans are super sensitive about their beer ads at the moment. B&T even copping some reader flak from our Coors article yesterday (read that HERE.)

Now the Miller Lite marketing department is shitting itself after an ad from March resurfaced online that some conservative commentators are likening to Bud’s ongoing headaches.

The ad stars comedian Ilana Glazer and was produced for Women’s History Month. As you’ll see below, it comes with a clever message – women’s esteemed history in beer brewing only to be thanked by modern-day marketers putting them in bikinis. Watch it below:

Why is @MillerLite turning sexist beer ads into fertilizer? Ilana Glazer explains. pic.twitter.com/al9sK9HocP — Molson Coors Beverage Company (@MolsonCoors) March 12, 2023

Despite no longer being available (it’s blocked on YouTube), the re-surfaced ad has infuriated American beer drinkers still raging and boycotting Bud Light. The campaign’s hashtag “Bad $#!T to Good $#!T” has also vanished.

Taking their venom to social media, one hater tweeted: “This is what happens when 20-something gender studies majors invade corporate boardrooms and wage woke crusades against their own consumers.”

Another said: “Another fallen one today — R.I.P. Miller Lite.”

While another mistakenly thought Miller was owned by Bud’s parent Anheuser-Busch (it’s not):“SHOCK: AB InBev not satisfied destroying its Bud Lite brand is now working hard to destroy its Miller Lite brand.”

“Miller Lite saw the Bud Light disaster and decided they needed their own woke beer ad. These companies are broken and have no idea who actually consumes their products,” said another.

“I’m just going to quit drinking at this point,” lamented another disenchanted boozer.

Defending the work from March, a Molson Coors (Millers’ parent company) spokesperson told The New York Post: “This video was about two things: worm poop and saying women shouldn’t be forced to mud wrestle in order to sell beer. Neither of these things should be remotely controversial and we hope beer drinkers can appreciate the humour (and ridiculousness) of this video from back in March.”