“There’s No Difference Between Me & Any Other Swimmer”: Apple Celebrates Paralympic Athletes In Latest Campaign

Apple has sent a powerful and timely message of equity in the world of athletics with its latest accessibility-focused short film. Directed by Derek Cianfrance (Sound of Metal, Blue Valentine), the film documents eight incredible athletes competing in a four-stage, real-time relay race—celebrating the grit, determination, and sacrifice shared by all athletes, with or without disabilities.

Apple holds a strong belief that accessibility is a basic human right. While competition between athletes with and without disabilities is common, it’s rarely portrayed on screen. “The Relay” dives into the real lives of eight incredible athletes as they train to compete alongside a non-disabled counterpart in a four-stage relay. The film aims to raise awareness about the innovative accessibility features created by Apple and how this technology is being used to create a more equitable playing field for everyone.

The film’s cast is comprised of highly competitive athletes from around the world, some of whom are contenders for the global stage in Los Angeles in 2028. The lineup includes a cyclist with an upper limb difference, a wheelchair racer, a low-vision swimmer, and a blade runner.

As one of Apple’s core values, Accessibility has been built into Apple products for almost 40 years. Whether you’re a sprinter, wheelchair racer, track cyclist, or swimmer, features like the Workout app on Apple Watch, Sleep metrics, and daily exercise goals — along with the ability to record and analyze your performance on iPad and Mac — ensure all athletes have the tools they need to train and compete at their best. Additional features like Point and Speak on iPhone for users with low vision, and AssistiveTouch, which allows those with upper-limb differences to use Apple Watch one-handed, further empower adaptive athletes to excel equally.

The film will go live on YouTube and apple.com, and portraits of the athletes will appear on @apple Instagram.

Credits:

Agency: Apple

Production Company: Radical Media

Director: Derek Cianfrance