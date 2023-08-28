The Works Named At #4 In Best Places To Work

Over the last five years, The Works has enjoyed a top 10 place in the Best Places to Work awards. This year is no exception, with the agency coming in fourth – it’s best spot yet.

The accolade highlights The Works’ unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture that empowers and nurtures its employees.

At present, The Works enjoys some of the highest staff retention levels industry-wide, so needless to say when some 41,000+ employees across the country were surveryed, The Works came out on top with a staggering 93 per cent NPS.

Managing director, Julie Dormand said, “We are elated and deeply honour to be ranked 4th in the WRK+ Awards. This achievement underscores our ongoing efforts to cultivate a workplace that values and supports our incredible team.”

“Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition only strengthens our resolve to continue fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity.” She said.

The Works has consistently demonstrated its commitment to employee satisfaction by offering a range of benefits and initiatives designed to enhance professional growth and work-life balance.

From development programs to flexible work arrangements that extend well beyond the office vs. WFH debate, to tailored physical, mental and financial plans and an in-house mindset coach – The Works strives to create an environment where every employee feels valued and empowered to reach their full potential.

“We know that 60 per cent of the award weighting is attributed to staff engagement survey scores via a recent survey where we were pleased to see we scored 100 per cent in categories associated with being made to feel welcome when you join, plus feeling comfortable to have open and transparent conversations with management.”

“Stats from the Mentally Healthy study show that across our industry, behaviours and leadership in a company are more important for people’s wellbeing than staff benefits. At TWS, we also know that the pandemic, while challenging for most, also offered people the chance to reconnect and assess what was important in life. That’s why we shifted things to be Life / Work centric – rather than the other way around. Sometimes creating a great culture is as simple as that.”