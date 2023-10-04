The Woolmark Company Calls Time On Misleading Product Names

The Woolmark Company launches new ‘Filter by Fabric’ initiative to end confusion surrounding misleading and ambiguous product descriptions, urging all fashion brands, retailers, publishers and content creators to commit to clear, honest product names that accurately communicate fabric composition.

The campaign also encourages consumers to ‘Filter by Fabric’ when shopping, focusing on the fabric’s impact and empowering them to make more informed and sustainably-conscious decisions.

By focusing on fabric consideration as a vital aspect of consumer purchases, Filter by Fabric accelerates the fashion industry’s movement toward transparency and sustainability.

John Roberts, managing director of The Woolmark Company, explained: “We need to clearly communicate the composition of fossil fuel-derived fabrics to prevent consumer deception. This simple, lasting action could initiate a significant transformation in the industry, encouraging transparency, responsibility, and mindful consumerism. Educating consumers is crucial for them to understand the importance of the information on apparel labels, similar to how they interpret food nutrition labels or appliance energy ratings.”

Fashion brands, publishers, content creators and retailers can pledge their commitment at filterbyfabric.com, and consumers can sign the same pledge to demand accurate product labelling.

1. Citizens: Urge Retailers to Include a Filter by Fabric Option -By signing this pledge, you send a powerful message to the fashion industry to adopt truthful product descriptions and a Filter by Fabric option. This action equips shoppers with essential information, promoting transparency and accountability in the fashion industry.

2. Fashion Industry: Allow Customers to Filter by Fabric -We invite the fashion industry to collaborate in this united effort for more informed consumer choices. Pledging your commitment to better fabric composition communication in product names showcases your dedication to responsible business practices. This move not only gains consumer trust but could also significantly reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

The Woolmark Company are thrilled to announce the following organisations who have already pledged their support for the campaign:

Benetton

Cubus

Reformation

Saul Nash

Lagos Space Program

Teatum Jones

Dagsmejan

Maggie Marilyn

Haydenshapes

Albus Lumen

Plastic Soup Foundation

Variant 3D