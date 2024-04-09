The Wiggles Premiere New Educational Series On YouTube

The Wiggles has unveiled Wiggle and Learn, a groundbreaking new series designed exclusively for YouTube.

This pioneering production explores crucial early childhood themes, including language development, basic maths, social skills, and health and world understanding, offering a comprehensive and engaging educational experience for young learners.

The series debuts on The Wiggles YouTube Channel on Friday, February 23 at 7am AEDT with the first episode, “Let’s Learn About Animals!”

New episodes will be released every two weeks, with season one comprising 40 episodes, each lasting 30 minutes. This amounts to 20 hours of enriching educational content for preschoolers focused on learning through the joy of music and play. Featuring the world’s favourite children’s music group, every episode features one of The Wiggles alongside beloved Wiggly characters such as Dorothy the Dinosaur and Wags the Dog, who serve as hosts, with the remaining Wiggles joining throughout the episode, leading toddlers on fun-filled learning adventures.

Once again, The Wiggles show their mastery of edutainment, as Wiggle and Learn draws from contemporary thinking in early childhood learning, with content designed to foster active participation and engagement so as to generate the best learning experience. Wiggle and Learn has been produced with audience engagement in mind with primarily close-up shots, so children feel like The Wiggles are speaking directly and only to them.

Anthony Field, the Blue Wiggle and the group’s founder acknowledges the pivotal role of YouTube in children’s entertainment and said: “YouTube continues to be one of the most significant platforms for children’s education and entertainment. While we’ve produced unique content for our channel previously, Wiggle and Learn represents our dedication to delivering regular, high-quality programming on a platform that our audience frequently uses and loves.”

First 10 Episodes Schedule:

February 23: Let’s Learn about Animals

March 8: Rhyming & Aeroplanes

March 22: Transportation

April 5: Food

April 19: Exercise

May 3: Bedtime

May 17: Preschool

May 31: Emotions

June 14: Space

June 28: Dolls