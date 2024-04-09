The Wiggles Premiere New Educational Series On YouTube

The Wiggles Premiere New Educational Series On YouTube
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



The Wiggles has unveiled Wiggle and Learn, a groundbreaking new series designed exclusively for YouTube.

This pioneering production explores crucial early childhood themes, including language development, basic maths, social skills, and health and world understanding, offering a comprehensive and engaging educational experience for young learners.

The series debuts on The Wiggles YouTube Channel on Friday, February 23 at 7am AEDT with the first episode, “Let’s Learn About Animals!”

New episodes will be released every two weeks, with season one comprising 40 episodes, each lasting 30 minutes. This amounts to 20 hours of enriching educational content for preschoolers focused on learning through the joy of music and play. Featuring the world’s favourite children’s music group, every episode features one of The Wiggles alongside beloved Wiggly characters such as Dorothy the Dinosaur and Wags the Dog, who serve as hosts, with the remaining Wiggles joining throughout the episode, leading toddlers on fun-filled learning adventures.

Once again, The Wiggles show their mastery of edutainment, as Wiggle and Learn draws from contemporary thinking in early childhood learning, with content designed to foster active participation and engagement so as to generate the best learning experience. Wiggle and Learn has been produced with audience engagement in mind with primarily close-up shots, so children feel like The Wiggles are speaking directly and only to them.

Anthony Field, the Blue Wiggle and the group’s founder acknowledges the pivotal role of YouTube in children’s entertainment and said: “YouTube continues to be one of the most significant platforms for children’s education and entertainment. While we’ve produced unique content for our channel previously, Wiggle and Learn represents our dedication to delivering regular, high-quality programming on a platform that our audience frequently uses and loves.”

First 10 Episodes Schedule:

  • February 23: Let’s Learn about Animals
  • March 8: Rhyming & Aeroplanes
  • March 22: Transportation
  • April 5: Food
  • April 19: Exercise
  • May 3: Bedtime
  • May 17: Preschool
  • May 31: Emotions
  • June 14: Space
  • June 28: Dolls



Please login with linkedin to comment

The Wiggles YouTube

Latest News

OMA Awards Finalists Revealed!
  • Advertising

OMA Awards Finalists Revealed!

The OMA unveils the shortlist for its awards this year. B&T still waiting to hear the catering options.

Avanade Expands Its Avanade X Business Into Australia & Europe
  • Advertising

Avanade Expands Its Avanade X Business Into Australia & Europe

Avanade is bringing its digital consultancy and design capabilities to Australia and Europe with the expansion of its Avanade X business adding more than 2,800 Microsoft-dedicated digital and design professionals across a total of 14 countries. Maintaining relevant and meaningful relationships with customers and employees has never been more challenging for businesses than over the […]