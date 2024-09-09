The Weeknd Fronts Apple’s Latest “Shot On iPhone” Film Spruiking The iPhone 16

Apple has tapped The Weeknd to star in its latest “Shot on iPhone” film — with the spot serving as a teaser of the artist’s next music video “Dancing in the flames”.

Cinematographer Erik Henriksson and photographer Eddy Chen shot the video with the new iPhone 16 Pro, revealed yesterday.

Henriksson explained that the new iPhone’s ability to shoot in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second made them want to shoot the video in slow motion. He added that the ability to shoot in such high quality in slow motion helped them to “slow” reality.

The video features The Weeknd sitting in a Jaguar E-Type sports car, rain falling all around him.