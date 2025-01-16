The Trade Desk To Acquire Sincera

The Trade Desk has announced that it plans to buy Sincera, a startup that aggregates and supplies metadata and media telemetry data to adtech firms.

The details of the acquisition have not been made public. It is only The Trade Desk’s second public acquisition, the first being identity graph company Adbrain in 2017, though a third acquisition has been made but kept private.

The deal is expected to close in Q1 this year with Sincera co-founder and CEO Mike O’Sullivan reporting to The Trade Desk’s CEO Jeff Green.

“In recent years, the digital advertising landscape has expanded rapidly with the emergence of new channels such as streaming TV, digital audio, and retail media. As the market expands and as the supply chain seems to get more complex, it’s critical that advertisers can show publishers which data signals they need and value,” said Green in a statement.

“With the acquisition of Sincera, we will bring the value to life in a way that will improve programmatic performance and significantly improve the quality of data signals that advertisers get from publishers.”

The Sincera acquisition should enable The Trade Desk to provide advertisers with sharper insights into the value of impressions strengthens the case for publishers to use its platform instead of turning to competitors.